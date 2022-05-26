Behaviour Interactive & Universe Games announce Jurassic World Primal Ops The Dead by Daylight developer is working with Universal to launch this mobile, free-to-play Jurassic World title.

Behaviour Interactive is more than just Dead by Daylight and it’s branching out in some interesting ways this year. With the latest Jurassic World film coming up in June, Behaviour and Universal Games announced they are collaborating on a tie-in game in the form of Jurassic World Primal Ops: a free-to-play mobile title that will allows players to track down and collect dinosaurs across various missions.

Behaviour Interactive and Universal Games revealed their collaboration on Jurassic World Primal Ops with a fresh trailer on May 26, 2022. Coming to iOS and Android devices soon and available for pre-registration now on the game’s website, Jurassic World Primal Ops is a top down shooter in which you play the role of a dinosaur handler rescuing dinos from various poachers and enemy camps. Every time you save a new dinosaur it becomes part of your stable and you can bring those dinos on new missions where they will join you in combat. Collectible dinosaurs range between triceratops and ankylosaurs, all the way up to the mighty T-Rex and Blue, the velociraptor from the Jurassic World movies.

As you fight enemies and free more dinosaurs in Jurassic World Primal Ops, you can have them join you in new missions as fighting companions.

It should be no secret why Universal Games is announcing a game like this now. The latest movie, Jurassic World Dominion, is set to launch in theaters on June 10, 2022. With it comes the next big part of the ongoing Jurassic World saga in which dinosaurs are a widespread thing and humans learn to coexist with them.

That said, it’s interesting to see Behaviour Interactive on deck here. The developer is most well-known for Dead by Daylight and continues to work fervently on its beloved asymmetrical multiplayer horror game.

Even so, Jurassic World Primal Ops’ dinosaur-collecting action gameplay should be launching soon. More details on the game will likely be available closer to Jurassic World Dominion’s theatrical release. Until then, stay tuned for more details here at Shacknews.