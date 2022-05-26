Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Dragon Quest Builders Mobile launches on iOS and Android

The popular Dragon Quest spin-off franchise comes to mobile devices.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
1

Dragon Quest Builders is just one of several spin-off series of the iconic JRPG franchise. Inspired by games like Minecraft, this block-builder blends that formula with classic Dragon Quest creatures and tropes. With two games already under its belt, the series is now making its way to mobile devices with the release of Dragon Quest Builders Mobile, which is out now for iOS and Android devices.

Square Enix revealed the surprise release of Dragon Quest Builders Mobile in a trailer shared to social media. This adaptation of the first DQ Builders game features the staple mining and building, with players utilizing the touch screen to place blocks in the world. We also get a look at combat, with players facing off against a Dragon and Golem. The game costs $21.99 on both the App Store and Google Play Store.

dragon quest builders mobile

Square Enix has also brought some new features to Dragon Quest Builders Mobile to make the experience a bit smoother on mobile devices. In addition to the tap-to-build feature, players can use special cursors to efficiently delete blocks without having to tap their screen a thousand times. There is also an undo button that will allow you to quickly fix any mistakes and restore your creations. Lastly, players can turn their creations into Build Cards. Scanning a friend's Build Card will make their creation appear on your island.

Dragon Quest Builders is the latest iteration of the popular spin-off series and is out now. It will be interesting to see if this game creates a renewed interest in DQ Builders, perhaps encouraging Square Enix to visit it once more. For more on the Dragon Quest series and its myriad spin-off titles, stick with us here on Shacknews.

