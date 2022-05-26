Panda Global and Nintendo announce Panda Cup 2022 Smash circuit with $100k prize pool Nintendo and Panda Global have finally announced details about their Panda Cup 2022 Smash Bros. circuit.

Introducing the Panda Cup, starting June 2022. #PandaCup pic.twitter.com/HsCm9NTCeR — Panda Cup (@PandaCup) May 26, 2022

The folks at Panda Global also announced the events they are partnering with for this inaugural 2022 season of the Panda Cup:

CEO 2022 - June 24, 2022

GOML 2022 - July 2, 2022

Smash Factor 9 - July 29, 2022

Lost Tech City - September 30, 2022

The Big House 10 - October 7, 2022

Let's Make Moves: Miami - October 28, 2022

Saving Mr. Lombardi 3 - November12, 2022

DreamHack Atlanta - November 18, 2022

Last Chance Qualifier - December 15, 2022

Panda Cup 2022 Finale - December 16-18, 2022

The Panda Cup schedule features a lot of notable events that were not included in VGBootcamp's Smash World Tour 2022 lineup.

While this is huge news for the broader Smash esports scene, it is important to note the fine print at the very end of the trailer states that "Nintendo is not a sponsor, co-sponsor, or administrator of this tournament." Apparently, this is a licensing deal that Nintendo has struck with Panda Global, which would explain the somewhat tiny $100,000 prize pool.

Considering Nintendo has pulled in over $1 billion in Smash Ultimate sales since the game launched on Nintendo Switch, some players and fans were hoping that Mario may have cracked into his fat stack of coins to up the stakes. The Panda Cup is also only for North American events, which is a striking difference when compared to the Smash World Tour 2022 and its $250,000 prize pool. Even a few of the Smash Summit invitationals held by Beyond the Smash have featured single event prize pools larger the Panda Cup 2022's cumulative amount.

Ignoring the size of the prize pool, and Nintendo's qualifying language about the extent of their support of the Panda Cup, this is exciting news for two esports that are in need of more loving. Panda Cup 2022 aims to elevate both the Smash Ultimate and Melee scenes to a new level and have some great events on their lineup. It all kicks off at CEO 2022 next month, so keep it locked on Shacknews for more Panda Cup news as it breaks.