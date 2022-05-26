BioShock: The Collection is free on Epic Games Store this week Epic Games Store is offering the BioShock series for a grand total of $0 this week.

BioShock is one of the most celebrated gaming franchises of the modern era. The 2009 survival horror game delivered an impactful story that pushed narrative games forward as a whole. It also spawned two sequels that looked to further that legacy. Now, both fans of the series and players who may have missed out will have the opportunity to pick these games up completely free, as BioShock: The Collection is free on Epic Games Store this week.

It was earlier this morning that Epic Games Store opened up the vault and revealed BioShock: The Collection as this week’s free game. To claim the game, users simply need to navigate to the store page for BioShock: The Collection and select “Get.” You’ll be taken to a transaction screen to confirm the purchase of $0.

BioShock: The Collection includes BioShock Remastered, BioShock 2 Remastered, and BioShock Infinite: The Complete Edition. The bundle was originally released back in 2016 and is usually priced at $59.99 USD.

Epic Games Store offers a free game every week for its users. BioShock: The Collection will be available until June 2, when a new game will take its place. If you’re interested in playing through the old BioShock games, it’s recommended that you go ahead and claim them, even if you don’t plan on playing anytime soon. You won’t even need to download them now, you can pop into EGS and install them whenever you like, as long as you claim them during the free period.

Although there hasn’t been a new BioShock game in several years, we recently learned that we’ll be returning to that universe in a new capacity as a BioShock movie is in the works at Netflix.

BioShock: The Collection is your free game for the week on Epic Games Store. If you want to keep up with what titles are free on Epic Game Store, we often report the most notable entries here on Shacknews.