Evening Reading - May 12, 2022

It's nighttime in America, which means it's time for another fine edition of Evening Reading.
TJ Denzer
Welcome to the evening of May 12, 2022, Shackers. You made it through Thursday, which means it’s about to be Friday. But before we trek into the weekend, let’s wind down another day of posting with the latest Evening Reading.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Feeling batty

Don’t forget to hydrate, on whatever it is you need to hydrate with.

Steam Deck Mac Attack

The Steam Deck sure can do a lot. Hopefully it continues to improve over time.

A bit late

Good thing we didn’t wait over two years to make this decision or something. Minute-long sigh.

Halo: C*mbat Evolved

Paramount appears to be uh… really going places with the Halo series.

Capcom comes to its senses (after some gentle backlash)

They’re raising community pot limits and removing yearly limits, thank goodness. The original guidelines they were trying to implement for Street Fighter esports events were absurd.

Fair warning, crypto bros

Cryptocurrency seems to have been having itself… a week.

That will cover our Shacknews Evening Reading for this Thursday, May 12. Don’t forget that you can support the site by subscribing to Shacknews Mercury for as little as $1 a month. You can also enjoy our ShackPets app for free on iOS and Android where you’ll be able to partake in the ultimate battle of cute pet pics. You’ll even find pics like my precious Flaff just below.

She just came around to ask if you'd downloaded Shackpets yet so you can vote for her.
Flaff just came around to ask if you'd downloaded Shackpets yet so you can vote for her.

And that’s that. How goes it, Shackers? What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment section below!

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

