Evening Reading - May 12, 2022

Welcome to the evening of May 12, 2022, Shackers. You made it through Thursday, which means it’s about to be Friday. But before we trek into the weekend, let’s wind down another day of posting with the latest Evening Reading.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- Starfield and Redfall delayed to early 2023
- MultiVersus coming to EVO 2022 with 2v2 tournament
- Leaked Duke Nukem Forever 2001 build made available to download
- Furukawa says Nintendo Accounts will be used for services outside of gaming software
- GameStop (GME) stock halted four times in volatile bounce back day
- 505 Games Spring 2022 Showcase announced for next week
- Dead Space remake release date set for January 2023
- Disjunction is a new Crucible map coming to Destiny 2
- Arkane's Prey is free in the Epic Games Store this week
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Feeling batty
Fun fact: Blood is a vampire bat’s only source of food and water! Because of that, they can’t go more than two days without feeding! 🦇🩸💀 #naturalhabitatshorts #naturalhabitok #naturalhabitat pic.twitter.com/Lva3o1pPLS— Natural Habitat Shorts (@Natural_habitok) May 12, 2022
Don’t forget to hydrate, on whatever it is you need to hydrate with.
Steam Deck Mac Attack
I may very well be the first person to run Macintosh System 7 on a Steam Deck. No, I'm not sorry. pic.twitter.com/kPQ8cgiS4l— Miga (@MigaIsNotACat) May 11, 2022
The Steam Deck sure can do a lot. Hopefully it continues to improve over time.
A bit late
U.S. will share COVID-19 vaccine technology, Biden tells global summit https://t.co/lO0YOsFx9x pic.twitter.com/0PCG4pZwok— Reuters (@Reuters) May 12, 2022
Good thing we didn’t wait over two years to make this decision or something. Minute-long sigh.
Halo: C*mbat Evolved
"Hmm I haven't been really following the Halo TV show, I wonder what-" pic.twitter.com/60ReHDu2Hy— Shitty Halo (@ShittyHaloTakes) May 12, 2022
Paramount appears to be uh… really going places with the Halo series.
Capcom comes to its senses (after some gentle backlash)
Blog post https://t.co/1ipE3umksm— Capcom Fighters (@CapcomFighters) May 12, 2022
Updated community license https://t.co/VgxYBgO2z6 pic.twitter.com/dNUfR9nrys
They’re raising community pot limits and removing yearly limits, thank goodness. The original guidelines they were trying to implement for Street Fighter esports events were absurd.
Fair warning, crypto bros
May 11, 2022
Cryptocurrency seems to have been having itself… a week.
That will cover our Shacknews Evening Reading for this Thursday, May 12. Don’t forget that you can support the site by subscribing to Shacknews Mercury for as little as $1 a month. You can also enjoy our ShackPets app for free on iOS and Android where you’ll be able to partake in the ultimate battle of cute pet pics. You’ll even find pics like my precious Flaff just below.
And that’s that. How goes it, Shackers? What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment section below!
-
TJ Denzer posted a new article, Evening Reading - May 12, 2022