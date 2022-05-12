Evening Reading - May 12, 2022

Welcome to the evening of May 12, 2022, Shackers. You made it through Thursday, which means it’s about to be Friday. But before we trek into the weekend, let’s wind down another day of posting with the latest Evening Reading.

Feeling batty

Fun fact: Blood is a vampire bat’s only source of food and water! Because of that, they can’t go more than two days without feeding! 🦇🩸💀 #naturalhabitatshorts #naturalhabitok #naturalhabitat pic.twitter.com/Lva3o1pPLS — Natural Habitat Shorts (@Natural_habitok) May 12, 2022

Don’t forget to hydrate, on whatever it is you need to hydrate with.

Steam Deck Mac Attack

I may very well be the first person to run Macintosh System 7 on a Steam Deck. No, I'm not sorry. pic.twitter.com/kPQ8cgiS4l — Miga (@MigaIsNotACat) May 11, 2022

The Steam Deck sure can do a lot. Hopefully it continues to improve over time.

A bit late

U.S. will share COVID-19 vaccine technology, Biden tells global summit https://t.co/lO0YOsFx9x pic.twitter.com/0PCG4pZwok — Reuters (@Reuters) May 12, 2022

Good thing we didn’t wait over two years to make this decision or something. Minute-long sigh.

Halo: C*mbat Evolved

"Hmm I haven't been really following the Halo TV show, I wonder what-" pic.twitter.com/60ReHDu2Hy — Shitty Halo (@ShittyHaloTakes) May 12, 2022

Paramount appears to be uh… really going places with the Halo series.

Capcom comes to its senses (after some gentle backlash)

They’re raising community pot limits and removing yearly limits, thank goodness. The original guidelines they were trying to implement for Street Fighter esports events were absurd.

Fair warning, crypto bros

Cryptocurrency seems to have been having itself… a week.

