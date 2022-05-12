MultiVersus coming to EVO 2022 with 2v2 tournament Player First Games and Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment are bringing MultiVersus to play at EVO 2022 and there will be a 2v2 side tournament and a $100k prize pool.

Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment and Player First Games have been getting some attention with MultiVersus, a new free-to-play platform fighter which should be launching sometime in 2022, and they’ve got plenty to show this year ahead of launch. There’s an alpha test on the way this month and getting into it just might be the way to train up for when MultiVersus comes to EVO 2022. It will be available to play at the event and the devs will host a 2v2 tournament in the game.

WB Interactive and Player First Games announced plans for MultiVersus at EVO 2022 in a recent press release. When EVO 2022 kicks off from August 5 to August 7 at the Mandalay Bay Casino and Resort in Las Vegas, MultiVersus will also be at the event, available to play, and there will even be a 2v2 tournament in which players can test their chops. It’s not a main event so much as it seems it will be a side tournament during EVO 2022. More details are available on EVO’s website. However, WB's bringing the bucks for the even. They announced on the MultiVersus Twitter that there will be a $100,000 prize pool offered to the top 32 teams of the tournament.

The MultiVersus roster is a who's who of Warner Bros. IP, including Jake the Dog from Adventure Time and Batman, and we'll be able to get a feel for them during the alpha playtest in May 2022.

Those who want to prep for the fight at EVO 2022 might also be able to get some experience ahead of the event too. It was also announced that MultiVersus would be getting an alpha playtest this month. Right now, players can sign up on the MultiVersus website for a chance at taking part in the alpha test, which is currently set to run this month from May 19 to May 27. During this time, players will be able to play various content in the game for one of the first times, including the 2v2 competitive modes and some of the cast shown in the reveal.

With MultiVersus featuring a playtest this month and coming to EVO 2022 in August, players will want to sign up while they can and stay tuned for more details. We’ll have more details on the 2v2 tournament at EVO 2022 as they become available.