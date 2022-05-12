Arkane's Prey is free in the Epic Games Store this week A stellar sci-fi first-person adventure, 2017's Prey is free to claim and keep from the Epic Games Store for the next week.

In 2017 Arkane released its reimagining of Prey and brought us a harrowing sci-fi adventure. If for some reason you’ve missed out on it in the years since it came out, now’s your chance to snag it for the low price of free. Arkane Studios’ Prey is one of the free games on Epic Games Store this week, available to claim throughout the coming week and keep forever.

Epic Games Store revealed Prey as the new offering in its Free Games program starting on May 12, 2022. From now until May 19, 2022, players with an Epic Games Store account can head to the Free Games page on either the website or Epic Games Store launcher and claim Prey. Once you’ve claimed it, it’s yours to keep, even after it leaves the Free Games program. Other games that are available in the program this week are RedOut: Enhanced Edition from 34BigThings SRL and Jotun: Valhalla Edition from Thunder Lotus. They also leave the Free Games section next week.

Hostile aliens like the mimic that could disguise themselves as local objects in plain sight made Arkane's Prey a thrilling and harrowing experience.

Prey is a pretty impeccable game. Not so much a remake of the 2006 game, it’s more of a re-imagining altogether. It features a sci-fi adventure in which biomutated creatures can be hiding anywhere or even mimicking anything in the ravaged halls of a wrecked space station on the Moon. We highly enjoyed the game when it launched back in 2017 for its various shooter and RPG components that reminded us of games like System Shock and Bioshock. It’s only gotten better since with DLC releases like Mooncrash, which brought roguelike gameplay elements and modes to the game.

If you haven’t played Arkane’s Prey and you don’t mind the Epic Games Store, this is definitely one to grab while you can. Stay tuned for further games from Epic Games Store’s Free Games program as new games are revealed week by week.