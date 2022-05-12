Furukawa says Nintendo Accounts will be used for services outside of gaming software. Nintendo said that user accounts will expand beyond gaming software during an investor Q&A.

During a recent investor call, Nintendo leadership made some interesting comments about the company’s future hardware and software plans. Most notably, it expressed concern for the inevitable transition to whatever console succeeds the Switch. On that same note, Nintendo stated that its plans include expanding Nintendo Accounts to services that aren’t just gaming software.

Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa was speaking during a recent investor call where he talked about the company’s future plans, as translated by VGC. With more than 100 million Switch units out in the wild, it’s vital to the company that it makes the transition to whatever’s next as smooth as possible, citing the move from Wii to WiiU and DS to 3DS as examples of where it could have handled things better.

Furukawa says the company will prioritize making “long-term relationships” with its users. “While we will continue launching new software on the Nintendo Switch, we will also provide services that also use Nintendo Accounts and other IP outside of gaming software.” He doesn’t specify what these services will be, but it’s clear that Nintendo is looking to build upon the established system that its millions of users are already integrated with, rather than starting from scratch with the next major console release.

There are currently nearly 100 million annual playing users, and going forward, it is important to consider how we can maintain and expand on that number. This will also be essential when we consider our plan for the next hardware platform.

With the Switch celebrating its fifth anniversary this year, there has been no shortage of speculation around when Nintendo will reveal its next console, even if it's simply a mid-life cycle upgrade for the Switch that offers convenient technical and graphical upgrades. However, The Big N could have something much larger up its sleeves for the future.