505 Games Spring 2022 Showcase announced for next week For the first time in the publisher's 15-year history, 505 Games is putting on a digital showcase to show off news on upcoming games next week.

Publisher 505 Games has some pretty great title under its belt. It’s handled the GOTY contenders with Control, excellent indies with the likes of Ghostrunner, and the outright bizarre with Kojima Productions’ Death Stranding. Now, for the first time in its history, 505 Games wants to show off what fans can expect next. It has announced the 505 Games Spring 2022 Showcase, which will take place live next week to show what’s coming next from the studios partnered with 505.

The publisher announced its 505 Games Spring 2022 Showcase event via its Twitter today. Coming up on May 17, 2022, 505 will go live at 6 a.m. PT / 9 a.m. ET on its YouTube channel to show off a collection of news, reveals, and announcements regarding games from its various partnered developers. There’s little word of what will be shown there at the moment. However, Kojima Productions has teased that it’s working on something new and we did recently get Eiyudan Chronicle: Rising as the lead-up to the much-anticipated Hundred Heroes. We could hear more about Hundred Heroes and Kojima’s new game there.

The 505 Games Spring 2022 Showcase digital event is set to take place on May 17, 2022 at 6 a.m. PT / 9 a.m. ET.

This will be the first digital event 505 Games has done on its own. We’ve seen 505’s titles as part of various directs and presentations plenty of times before, but not a digital event put on by 505 itself. With that in mind, it will be interesting to see what the publisher has in store for us next week. After all, in addition to things like Eiyudan Chronicles and Kojima Productions, 505 also has IPs under its umbrella such as Wild Arms, Sniper Elite, Bust-A-Move, and more.

