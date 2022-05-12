Disjunction is a new Crucible map coming to Destiny 2 Destiny 2 is getting a new Crucible map called Disjunction when Season 17 kicks off in a few weeks.

In addition to big changes coming to the Iron Banner, This Week at Bungie for May 12, 2022 outlined a new PvP map coming to Destiny 2 called Disjunction. This map is specifically designed for the Rift game mode, which is also coming back with the launch of Season 17.

Did someone say “new map”? In addition to Rift’s triumphant return, we also created a brand-new map specifically designed for this game made. It is one of our largest maps yet, but features areas that are made for different combat styles, particularly short, mid, and long-range combat.

The map is called Disjunction and is a symmetric map with a base on either end, three lanes with plenty of crossovers, and large backfields. It takes place in the swampy Pyramid area of Savathûn’s Throne World, so expect lots of many-butted horses, transparent brown glass, and art deco designs.

Disjunction will be available on day-one of Season 17 for all 6v6, 3v3, and Free -for -All modes in Crucible, as well as in Iron Banner.

Destiny 2 players love new PvP maps, and that has been a point of concern for the community for a long time. It's not uncommon for a new season or expansion to launch and not include new maps, so the arrival of Disjunction should relieve some of that pressure. It remains to be seen if Bungie can get a better flow going for introducing new PvP maps, but you can check out our Crucible topic on Shacknews to stay in the loop.