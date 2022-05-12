Disjunction is a new Crucible map coming to Destiny 2
Destiny 2 is getting a new Crucible map called Disjunction when Season 17 kicks off in a few weeks.
Destiny 2 is getting a new PvP map called Disjunction that will launch with Season 17. Bungie revealed this news in its latest edition of This Week at Bungie.
In addition to big changes coming to the Iron Banner, This Week at Bungie for May 12, 2022 outlined a new PvP map coming to Destiny 2 called Disjunction. This map is specifically designed for the Rift game mode, which is also coming back with the launch of Season 17.
Destiny 2 players love new PvP maps, and that has been a point of concern for the community for a long time. It's not uncommon for a new season or expansion to launch and not include new maps, so the arrival of Disjunction should relieve some of that pressure. It remains to be seen if Bungie can get a better flow going for introducing new PvP maps, but you can check out our Crucible topic on Shacknews to stay in the loop.
Bill Lavoy posted a new article, Disjunction is a new Crucible map coming to Destiny 2