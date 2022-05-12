Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameVow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2Elden Ring strategy guide
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Vow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2
Elden Ring strategy guide

Disjunction is a new Crucible map coming to Destiny 2

Destiny 2 is getting a new Crucible map called Disjunction when Season 17 kicks off in a few weeks.
Bill Lavoy
Bill Lavoy
1

Destiny 2 is getting a new PvP map called Disjunction that will launch with Season 17. Bungie revealed this news in its latest edition of This Week at Bungie.

In addition to big changes coming to the Iron Banner, This Week at Bungie for May 12, 2022 outlined a new PvP map coming to Destiny 2 called Disjunction. This map is specifically designed for the Rift game mode, which is also coming back with the launch of Season 17. 

Disjunction New Destiny 2 Crucible Map

Destiny 2 players love new PvP maps, and that has been a point of concern for the community for a long time. It's not uncommon for a new season or expansion to launch and not include new maps, so the arrival of Disjunction should relieve some of that pressure. It remains to be seen if Bungie can get a better flow going for introducing new PvP maps, but you can check out our Crucible topic on Shacknews to stay in the loop.

Co-EIC
Co-EIC

Bill, who is also known as Rumpo, is a lifelong gamer and Toronto Maple Leafs fan. He is known for his guide writing and, unsettlingly enough, enjoys grinding out in-depth collectible articles. Tweet him @RumpoPlays if you have a question or comment about one of his guides.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola