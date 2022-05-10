Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Evening Reading - May 10, 2022

Tuesday's just about over, let's say adios with some Evening Reading.
Donovan Erskine
1

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Raptor crashes the party

I would have been crying with laughter. This is amazing.

Rick Riordan claps back against racist PJ fans

This is why Rick is the man.

Antetokounmpo brothers movie

Giannis is one of the most likeable guys in the league, can't wait to see this.

Scream 6 brings back surviving cast members

Can't wait to see where we go next!

Guillermo del Toro on Everything Everywhere

Listen to Guillermo. See this movie.

Custom Nightmare on Elm Street kicks

These are dope, Andrew does some great work.

Playlist names

There is deep lore to my playlist names. I take it very seriously.

Espeon comes to Pokemon Unite

Cool seeing another Eeveelution join the fray!

New D&D accessory idea

Would love to walk into my local TTRPG shop with this thing on.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

Leia is patiently waiting for you to vote for her on Shackpets.

