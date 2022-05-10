Evening Reading - May 10, 2022

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

Raptor crashes the party

The amount of shitted 👖 those parents had to deal with after this… cackpocalyptic levels of Pantaosaurus Wrecked pic.twitter.com/LtFANRtfww #JurassicWorldDominion — Simon Thompson (@ShowbizSimon) May 10, 2022

I would have been crying with laughter. This is amazing.

Rick Riordan claps back against racist PJ fans

“Anyone can be a hero.

If you don’t get that, if you’re still upset about the casting of this marvelous trio, then it doesn’t matter how many times you have read the books. You didn’t learn anything from them.” #LeahIsOurAnnabeth https://t.co/DGeOzrjZuw — Rick Riordan (@rickriordan) May 10, 2022

This is why Rick is the man.

Antetokounmpo brothers movie

Sons. Brothers. A family of champions 🏆



RISE, an all-new Original movie, starts streaming June 24 only on #DisneyPlus! pic.twitter.com/kNZX6uEsPu — Disney+ (@disneyplus) May 10, 2022

Giannis is one of the most likeable guys in the league, can't wait to see this.

Scream 6 brings back surviving cast members

Scream 6 update: Jenna Ortega, Melissa Barrera, Jasmin Savoy Brown & Mason Gooding are all returning, with next year's sequel set to "continue with the four survivors of the Ghostface killings as they leave Woodsboro behind and start a fresh chapter." https://t.co/BPwSbCERwE — John Squires (@FreddyInSpace) May 10, 2022

Can't wait to see where we go next!

Guillermo del Toro on Everything Everywhere

Everything Everywhere All at Once - I loved it. And I believe that "Nothing Matters" therefore everything does. And the notion of Pain and Prejudice being inherited from generation to generation unless we examine ourselves. Skillful, smart, beautifully shot and profoundly moving. pic.twitter.com/ftRyLgM9vp — Guillermo del Toro (@RealGDT) May 9, 2022

Listen to Guillermo. See this movie.

Custom Nightmare on Elm Street kicks

These are dope, Andrew does some great work.

Playlist names

There is deep lore to my playlist names. I take it very seriously.

Espeon comes to Pokemon Unite

This Ranged Attacker uses its psychic power to predict your victory! Espeon arrives in #PokemonUNITE on 5/16. pic.twitter.com/IJqUJBHhv6 — Pokémon UNITE (@PokemonUnite) May 10, 2022

Cool seeing another Eeveelution join the fray!

New D&D accessory idea

Okay here us out Dice Tubes..... and an Ammo Bandolier #dnd pic.twitter.com/4scmmCw14Z — DnD Sesame Street (@DnDSesame) May 9, 2022

Would love to walk into my local TTRPG shop with this thing on.

