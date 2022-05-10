Nintendo (NTDOY) just posted its highest annual software sales figure to date Nintendo's (NTDOY) earnings report for the fiscal year 2022 saw it post record annual software sales.

Earlier today, Nintendo (NTDOY) shared its earnings report for the fiscal year 2022. This comprehensive report broke down the video game and entertainment company’s financial performance over the past year, including all aspects of this business. This included the company’s software sales, which were a major player in its successful fiscal year. During the fiscal year 2022, Nintendo (NTDOY) posted its highest annual software sales numbers yet.

It’s on the third page of Nintendo’s (NTDOY) fiscal year 2022 earnings report that we see the company’s software sales figures over the past year. With so many notable titles in Nintendo’s arsenal either launching during the fiscal year or having continued success, Switch games were a financial powerhouse for The Big N in FY 2022.

Looking at software, among titles released this period, Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl sold a combined 14.65 million units and Pokémon Legends: Arceus sold 12.64 million units, marking sales of more than 10 million units for each. In addition, Mario Party Superstars sold 6.88 million units, and The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD sold 3.91 million units. Titles released in previous fiscal years also continued to perform well, with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe selling 9.94 million units (for cumulative sales of 45.33 million units) and Animal Crossing: New Horizons selling 6.01 million units (for cumulative sales of 38.64 million units). Sales of titles from other software publishers grew as well, and when combined with those published by Nintendo, a total of 39 titles sold over one million units during this period. As a result, software sales grew 1.8% year-on-year to 235.07 million units, making it the highest annual software sales figure ever posted for a Nintendo platform to date.

A large chunk of this sales figure can be attributed to the Pokemon franchise, which saw three major entries release just a couple of months apart from each other. Nintendo also brought in another crop of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe sales, which remains the highest-selling game on the platform.

Annual software sales was just one notable tidbit in Nintendo’s (NTDOY) earnings report for the fiscal year 2022, which also included the news that the company would be executing a $429 million buyback & 10-for-1 stock split. For more NTDOY news, Shacknews has you covered.