Nintendo (NTDOY) just posted its highest annual software sales figure to date
Nintendo's (NTDOY) earnings report for the fiscal year 2022 saw it post record annual software sales.
Earlier today, Nintendo (NTDOY) shared its earnings report for the fiscal year 2022. This comprehensive report broke down the video game and entertainment company’s financial performance over the past year, including all aspects of this business. This included the company’s software sales, which were a major player in its successful fiscal year. During the fiscal year 2022, Nintendo (NTDOY) posted its highest annual software sales numbers yet.
It’s on the third page of Nintendo’s (NTDOY) fiscal year 2022 earnings report that we see the company’s software sales figures over the past year. With so many notable titles in Nintendo’s arsenal either launching during the fiscal year or having continued success, Switch games were a financial powerhouse for The Big N in FY 2022.
A large chunk of this sales figure can be attributed to the Pokemon franchise, which saw three major entries release just a couple of months apart from each other. Nintendo also brought in another crop of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe sales, which remains the highest-selling game on the platform.
Annual software sales was just one notable tidbit in Nintendo’s (NTDOY) earnings report for the fiscal year 2022, which also included the news that the company would be executing a $429 million buyback & 10-for-1 stock split. For more NTDOY news, Shacknews has you covered.
-
Donovan Erskine posted a new article, Nintendo (NTDOY) just posted its highest annual software sales figure to date