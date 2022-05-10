Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameVow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2Elden Ring strategy guide
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Vow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2
Elden Ring strategy guide

Nintendo (NTDOY) just posted its highest annual software sales figure to date

Nintendo's (NTDOY) earnings report for the fiscal year 2022 saw it post record annual software sales.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
1

Earlier today, Nintendo (NTDOY) shared its earnings report for the fiscal year 2022. This comprehensive report broke down the video game and entertainment company’s financial performance over the past year, including all aspects of this business. This included the company’s software sales, which were a major player in its successful fiscal year. During the fiscal year 2022, Nintendo (NTDOY) posted its highest annual software sales numbers yet.

It’s on the third page of Nintendo’s (NTDOY) fiscal year 2022 earnings report that we see the company’s software sales figures over the past year. With so many notable titles in Nintendo’s arsenal either launching during the fiscal year or having continued success, Switch games were a financial powerhouse for The Big N in FY 2022.

ntdoy fy 2022 sales

A large chunk of this sales figure can be attributed to the Pokemon franchise, which saw three major entries release just a couple of months apart from each other. Nintendo also brought in another crop of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe sales, which remains the highest-selling game on the platform.

Annual software sales was just one notable tidbit in Nintendo’s (NTDOY) earnings report for the fiscal year 2022, which also included the news that the company would be executing a $429 million buyback & 10-for-1 stock split. For more NTDOY news, Shacknews has you covered.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola