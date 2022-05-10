EA and FIFA cut ties, rebrands soccer games EA Sports FC Electronic Arts is officially done partnering with FIFA on soccer titles. The developer and publisher will rebrand games to EA Sports FC in 2023.

Over the course of quite a few months now, Electronic Arts and FIFA have exposed a souring of their partnership on video games. Whether it’s that Electronic Arts doesn’t want to pay the high licensing cost or whether FIFA wants more out of the games, EA’s FIFA series has been in peril for quite a bit. Now, the ties have officially been broken. EA has announced it will no longer partner with FIFA on new soccer games and will be rebranding to EA Sports FC for its next game in 2023.

This news was announced by Electronic Arts in a press release on May 10, 2022. According to EA, it is officially done with the FIFA partnership, cutting ties with the FIFA organization on future soccer video games.

“Next year, EA Sports FC will become the future of football from EA Sports,” wrote EA Sports & Racing EVP and group GM Cam Weber. “Alongside our 300+ license partners across the sport, we’re ready to take global football experiences to new heights, on behalf of all football fans around the world.”

It's looking increasingly like EA's FIFA 22 is the last of the games under the partnership of Electronic Arts and FIFA as the former preps to rebrand its soccer games to EA Sports FC in 2023.

This writing has been on the wall for this move for quite some time. It was back in October 2021 that EA started to express doubts about continuing its partnership with FIFA, reviewing its license agreement with the worldwide soccer organization. EA’s CEO Andrew Wilson would go on to say that they felt FIFA was holding licensing for soccer video games hostage and that the FIFA brand was becoming an impediment to development of new games. FIFA has shot back with plans to develop a soccer video game franchise without EA, but EA has also promised that it will continue to offer a strong simulation with plenty of licensed teams and clubs in its future games.

Whatever’s going on with EA Sports FC, it sounds like Electronic Arts plans to have a new game ready by July 2023. As we await further reveals and details, stay tuned for new updates here at Shacknews.