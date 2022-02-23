New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

EA CEO allegedly claims the FIFA brand is holding soccer games back

EA's CEO recently expressed opinions on the FIFA brand, regarding it as 'an impediment' to soccer video games.
TJ Denzer
3

Electronic Arts and FIFA have not been very quiet about the frustrations regarding their partnership. FIFA wants EA to pay increasingly massive amounts of money for the licensing while EA is wanting to expand outside of what FIFA offers in its brand.

It has led to EA openly considering dropping the FIFA branding. EA CEO Andrew Wilson recently voiced his own opinion on the matter, allegedly claiming that while the FIFA partnership has been important in EA building a brand of competitive soccer games, it’s also just “four letters on the front of the box.”

Wilson allegedly shared these words and more in a recent internal company conversation obtained by Video Games Chronicle. According to the communication, Wilson believes where FIFA was once a valued partner, it has begun to hinder EA from expanding the potential of its soccer video game brand.

“Basically, what we get from FIFA in a non-World Cup year is the four letters on the front of the box, in a world where most people don’t even see the box anymore because they buy the game digitally,” Wilson said.

EA CEO Andrew Wilson has allegedly expressed that EA is getting less for its money out of the FIFA brand each year, especially outside World Cup years.
Andrew Wilson would go on to explain that as the EA soccer brand has grown, the FIFA license has actually stifled that growth.

“As we’ve looked to the future we want to grow the franchise, and ironically the FIFA licence has actually been an impediment to that,” Wilson continued. “Our players tell us they want more cultural and commercial brands relevant to them in their markets, more deeply embedded in the game… brands like Nike. But because FIFA has a relationship with Adidas, we are not able to do that.”

Indeed, EA has also suggested that it wants to expand its horizons outside the league and player pool that FIFA offers. EA renewed its partnership with FIFPRO, one of the world’s largest player associations, even as it was teasing dropping the FIFA brand. FIFA, in turn, announced it is currently planning a future of esports and video games without EA.

Such being the case, it appears we’re edging ever closer to EA dropping the FIFA brand from its soccer games altogether. As we await what seems to be a certain confirmation, stay tuned to Shacknews for further updates.

    February 23, 2022 12:15 PM

    • Amusatron mercury ultra mega
      reply
      February 23, 2022 12:19 PM

      “Our players tell us they want more cultural and commercial brands relevant to them in their markets, more deeply embedded in the game… brands like Nike. But because FIFA has a relationship with Adidas, we are not able to do that.”

      https://i.imgur.com/IaZBoKC.gif

    • daggot legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      February 23, 2022 12:20 PM

      I can see that. FIFA is not necessarily everything there is related to soccer. This is way stuff like the Backyard brand did so well. It's not always about the big teams.

    • Borzoi legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      February 23, 2022 1:07 PM

      1 year from now: FIFA is proud to present its new partnership with Sony, for all platforms like MLB The Show.

    • Conan legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      February 23, 2022 1:22 PM

      If anyone was holding games back it'd be EA and annualized releases.

      • pyide legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        February 23, 2022 1:31 PM

        Yuppers. They really don't want to pay the FIFA tax no more. Not that I can blame them, FIFA has been recently been wanting something like $1 billion every 4 years now from EA for the rights and licenses, but it's a huge cash cow for EA beyond that.

        They'll come up with any excuses they can to make the general public okay with the loss of all things FIFA, including the long established name of the game franchise itself. Getting people on board with piddly disputes over brands is just the start.

