Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameVow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2Elden Ring strategy guide
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Vow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2
Elden Ring strategy guide

Nintendo Indie World May 2022 Showcase coming this week

We'll be getting to see a new collection of Nintendo indie games coming to the Switch throughout the near future.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
1

It’s about time for us to get a feel for Nintendo’s gaming plans throughout the summer. We’re still waiting on big announcements or a core Nintendo Direct, but in the meantime, Nintendo has something else for us. This week, we’re getting a Nintendo Indie World showcase and it will be showing off new reveals and updates on indie games that are about to come to the Nintendo Switch.

Nintendo announced the Indie World May 2022 Showcase via the Nintendo of America Twitter on May 10, 2022. The Nintendo Indie World May 2022 Showcase will take place on May 11, 2022 at 7 a.m. PT / 10 a.m. ET. According to Nintendo, it will run for about 20 minutes and be be hosted on the Nintendo YouTube channel, showing off the newest and most interesting upcoming indie games that will be landing on the Nintendo Switch. We could also see updates on the likes of Metal Slug Tactics, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge, Mina the Hollower, or even Hollow Knight: Silksong (we’re crossing our fingers for the last one).

Nintendo is set to host its latest Indie World Showcase on May 11 at 7 a.m. PT.
Nintendo is set to host its latest Indie World Showcase on May 11 at 7 a.m. PT.

With the Nintendo Indie World May 2022 Showcase established, it looks like we’re getting our first volley of announcements for Nintendo’s summer 2022 gaming plans. The Switch developer has been quiet so far about anything in lieu of E3 plans now that the E3 2022 event is officially canceled. 20 minutes of indie games might be the opening act in Nintendo’s plans, but hopefully we’ll hear news on a proper Nintendo Direct later this season.

Nonetheless, we’ve got a healthy collection of indies coming out way when the Nintendo Indie World May 2022 Showcase goes live on May 11. Stay tuned for all of the reveals and coverage of the event. We’ll have it all here at Shacknews as it goes live.

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola