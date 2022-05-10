Nintendo Indie World May 2022 Showcase coming this week We'll be getting to see a new collection of Nintendo indie games coming to the Switch throughout the near future.

It’s about time for us to get a feel for Nintendo’s gaming plans throughout the summer. We’re still waiting on big announcements or a core Nintendo Direct, but in the meantime, Nintendo has something else for us. This week, we’re getting a Nintendo Indie World showcase and it will be showing off new reveals and updates on indie games that are about to come to the Nintendo Switch.

Nintendo announced the Indie World May 2022 Showcase via the Nintendo of America Twitter on May 10, 2022. The Nintendo Indie World May 2022 Showcase will take place on May 11, 2022 at 7 a.m. PT / 10 a.m. ET. According to Nintendo, it will run for about 20 minutes and be be hosted on the Nintendo YouTube channel, showing off the newest and most interesting upcoming indie games that will be landing on the Nintendo Switch. We could also see updates on the likes of Metal Slug Tactics, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge, Mina the Hollower, or even Hollow Knight: Silksong (we’re crossing our fingers for the last one).

With the Nintendo Indie World May 2022 Showcase established, it looks like we’re getting our first volley of announcements for Nintendo’s summer 2022 gaming plans. The Switch developer has been quiet so far about anything in lieu of E3 plans now that the E3 2022 event is officially canceled. 20 minutes of indie games might be the opening act in Nintendo’s plans, but hopefully we’ll hear news on a proper Nintendo Direct later this season.

Nonetheless, we’ve got a healthy collection of indies coming out way when the Nintendo Indie World May 2022 Showcase goes live on May 11. Stay tuned for all of the reveals and coverage of the event. We’ll have it all here at Shacknews as it goes live.