Gotham Knights gameplay preview released, scraps last-gen console launch WB Games has revealed the latest look at Gotham Knights and provided an update on its release plans.

Gotham Knights is the latest game to drop players into the criminal underground of Gotham City, but with significantly less Batman this time around. Developer WB Games showed off an updated look at gameplay with characters Nightwing and Red Hood in a new demo video for Gotham Knights. It also announced that the game will no longer be released on the Xbox One and PS4 family of consoles.

The extended look at Gotham Knights gameplay came in a preview video published on the game’s YouTube channel earlier today. Here, WB Games Montreal Director Geoff Ellenor walks us through the Gotham Knights experience. We see a rooftop combat sequence, in which Nightwing lays the smackdown on a group of unsuspecting foes. He’s later joined by a second player who is controlling Red Hood.

The developers emphasize that each of Gotham Knights’ playable character has their own unique fighting style, with Nightwing being acrobatic, while Red Hood utilizes loud ranged attacks.

The video also showcases other aspects of Gotham Knights outside of combat. This includes a look at The Belfry, which serves as the home base. Players can use the Bat Computer to look at a map of the city and find challenges as well as story missions. There's also the workbench, where players can upgrade their equipment and gear, as well as craft items.

Most interestingly, WB Games confirmed today that Gotham Knights will only come to Xbox Series X, PS5, and PC when it launches this fall, meaning that the game’s Xbox One and PS4 release has been canceled. The developer states that this decision was made in order to “provide players with the best possible gameplay experience.” As we continue to follow Gotham Knights ahead of its launch later this year, you can count on Shacknews for any additional details.