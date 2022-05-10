Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Pokemon Legends: Arceus sold 12.64 million units in 63 days

With over 12 million units sold, Pokemon Legends: Arceus is fast approaching the 20 million unit sales club.
Sam Chandler
Everyone knows how popular Pokemon is, but it’s not until Nintendo releases its financial earnings for the year that we get to look at numbers and cold hard facts. With the release of the Big N’s earning results for its 2022 fiscal year, the company revealed that Pokemon Legends: Arceus sold over 12 million units since its release.

pokemon legends arceus sold 12 million units

On May 10, 2022 Nintendo released its earnings results for the fiscal year ending on March 31, 2022 on its Investor Relations page. Within the pages of Nintendo’s Consolidated Financial Statements the company revealed that Pokemon Legends: Arceus sold 12.64 million units since its release.

For those playing along at home, Pokemon Legends: Arceus released on January 28, which means that Nintendo was able to sell 12.64 million units in 63 days. It’s important to also note that these figures are up until the end of March, meaning it’s highly likely this number is much higher given that there are some 40 days between the end of March and May 10.

Nintendo also detailed how its other Pokemon titles performed, specifically Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Pokemon Shining Pearl. These two titles sold a combined 14.65 million units. It’s certainly incredible to see the likes of Pokemon Legends: Arceaus – an entirely new entry in the franchise – compete with established titles.

Software sales as a whole were also discussed by Nintendo in the release, including a look at the number of titles that sold over a million units. Big N also pointed out that software sales grew to become the highest annual software sales for a Nintendo platform.

Sales of titles from other software publishers grew as well, and when combined with those published by Nintendo, a total of 39 titles sold over one million units during this period. As a result, software sales grew 1.8% year-on-year to 235.07 million units, making it the highest annual software sales figure ever posted for a Nintendo platform to date.

There is plenty to be impressed by when it comes to Nintendo’s earnings reports, even with Nikkei Asia recently facing production issues. Be sure to check out the Shacknews NTDOY page for our ongoing coverage of Nintendo’s financials.

Guides Editor
Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. 

