Have a Nice Death's first early access update brings new level & mini-bosses The first major update has come for Have a Nice Death since its early access release, bringing a host of new features including a new level to explore.

Magic Design Studios and Gearbox Publishing have pushed Have a Nice Death into its early access period and with it comes plenty of roguelike action fun under the hood of the Grim Reaper himself. However, early access also means plenty of opportunities for new content and Magic Design already has the first release lined up. It officially brings the previously teased Infrastructure Development update to play with full access to a new level and new enemies and mini-bosses to contend with, just to name a few features.

Gearbox Publishing and Magic Design Studios shared the launch of the Infrastructure Development update on May 10, 2022. Some of the biggest changes in the update include a whole new level to explore in the form of the Modern Warfare Department. This level has been teased in the past, but now it’s fully playable. It includes plenty of new challenges and five new enemies to contend with. There are also new mini-bosses to fight throughout the game’s other levels.

Have a Nice Death has been out in Steam Early Access since March 8, 2022. The game has a very fun and comical design to it as you take on the role of a very bureaucratic Grim Reaper cleaning up the various departments of the afterlife, as well as putting rampant and rebellious employees in their place to get the processing of souls back on track. We very much enjoyed it in our preview and it only promises to get better as the game moves through its early access period.

With the Infrastructure Development update out and featuring plenty more quality-of-life improvements, you’ll want to check out the whole update. As we await further news on the game, stay tuned for more Have a Nice Death here at Shacknews.