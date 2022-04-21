Evening Reading - April 21, 2022

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Your daily dose of sudoku
A bit of a long one today, but worth it. This puzzle contains some killer cages as well as a diagonal line which must not have repeated digits.
Check out these sweet Halo skills from our Halo Infinite stream
That was a bit of an exciting move!
Nicolas Cage answers some questions
What an interesting and unique guy. I could listen to him tell stories all day.
This Mosque ceiling is incredible
During the last 10 nights of Ramadan, many Muslims spend more time in Mosques in contemplation & prayer.— Bayt Al Fann (@BaytAlFann) April 21, 2022
Mosque ceilings are designed to reflect the magnificence of the universe.
For Ramadan, here are spectacular details of 24 Mosque ceilings from around the world…
A thread… pic.twitter.com/tEcWU6HomZ
What a beautiful bit of artwork. I think this certainly reflects the magnificence of the universe.
KIRBY DON'T EAT THE CAT
KIBBY NNOOOOOPLSASE DONT EAT HIM pic.twitter.com/yAY21aEpiZ— ciara (@normalgirl222) April 20, 2022
I wonder what power Kirby received?
Wise words for the road
April 20, 2022
Always greet others with kindness.
Me and the boys having a good time
Starscourge Radahn VS the gang pic.twitter.com/XeZyOq78HE— Al Jerek (@AlJerek) April 21, 2022
The fight against Radahn was awesome.
Dark Souls art
April 21, 2022
How good was the original Dark Souls?
Young rock
April 21, 2022
Also, a young Rock.
