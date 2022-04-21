Evening Reading - April 21, 2022

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Your daily dose of sudoku

A bit of a long one today, but worth it. This puzzle contains some killer cages as well as a diagonal line which must not have repeated digits.

Check out these sweet Halo skills from our Halo Infinite stream

That was a bit of an exciting move!

Nicolas Cage answers some questions

What an interesting and unique guy. I could listen to him tell stories all day.

This Mosque ceiling is incredible

During the last 10 nights of Ramadan, many Muslims spend more time in Mosques in contemplation & prayer.



Mosque ceilings are designed to reflect the magnificence of the universe.



For Ramadan, here are spectacular details of 24 Mosque ceilings from around the world…



A thread… pic.twitter.com/tEcWU6HomZ — Bayt Al Fann (@BaytAlFann) April 21, 2022

What a beautiful bit of artwork. I think this certainly reflects the magnificence of the universe.

KIRBY DON'T EAT THE CAT

KIBBY NNOOOOOPLSASE DONT EAT HIM pic.twitter.com/yAY21aEpiZ — ciara (@normalgirl222) April 20, 2022

I wonder what power Kirby received?

Wise words for the road

Always greet others with kindness.

Me and the boys having a good time

Starscourge Radahn VS the gang pic.twitter.com/XeZyOq78HE — Al Jerek (@AlJerek) April 21, 2022

The fight against Radahn was awesome.

Dark Souls art

How good was the original Dark Souls?

Young rock

Also, a young Rock.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

Here's a photo of Rad halfway through a snooze. You should go and download Shackpets to see more photos of Rad, like ones where he's in a box! You can also upload photos of your own pet, challenge other pets, and vote on which pet picture you think is cuter!

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.