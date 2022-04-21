GameStop (GME) 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders date GameStop's Annual Meetings of Shareholders is happening this June! GME traders and investors should save the date.

GameStop has announced the date of the 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders. The GME shareholder meeting will be held on June 2, 2022.

Today's news is the result of an updated 2022 Proxy Statement published by GameStop, but one of the biggest items on the shareholder meeting docket is a potential GME stock dividend and split. While this Proxy Statement didn't originally state the date of the shareholder meeting, it did feature a letter from GameStop CEO Matt Furlong who said "Leadership will not compromise when it comes to being maniacally focused on the long-term."

GameStop shareholders can check out the full 2022 Proxy Statement on their investor relations website. Be sure to keep it locked on Shacknews for all of the latest GME news as it breaks. Shareholders and traders now have a date to look forward to.

In other hilarious related news, Melvin Capital, the firm that caked its pants when the GME squeeze blew up in their face, is trying to restructure what remains of their joke of a hedge fund after countless failures. Just some solid schadenfreude for GameStop shareholders who have had a wild couple of years and need something to point and laugh at.

This article is only meant for educational purposes, and should not be taken as investment advice. Please consider your own investment time horizon, risk tolerance, and consult with a financial advisor before acting on this information.

Full Disclosure:

At the time of this article, Shacknews primary shareholder Asif A. Khan, his family members, or his company Virtue LLC had the following positions:

Long GameStop via GME shares (partially-hedged with out-of-the-money put options)

Long GameStop via GME call options