New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameVow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2Elden Ring strategy guide
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Vow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2
Elden Ring strategy guide

GameStop (GME) 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders date

GameStop's Annual Meetings of Shareholders is happening this June! GME traders and investors should save the date.
Asif Khan
Asif Khan
1

GameStop has announced the date of the 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders. The GME shareholder meeting will be held on June 2, 2022.

Screenshot of GameStop Proxy statement announcing the Annual Meeting of stockholders will be held on June 2, 2022
Save the date, GME longs. The Annual Meeting of Shareholders will be held on June 2, 2022.

Today's news is the result of an updated 2022 Proxy Statement published by GameStop, but one of the biggest items on the shareholder meeting docket is a potential GME stock dividend and split. While this Proxy Statement didn't originally state the date of the shareholder meeting, it did feature a letter from GameStop CEO Matt Furlong who said "Leadership will not compromise when it comes to being maniacally focused on the long-term."

GameStop shareholders can check out the full 2022 Proxy Statement on their investor relations website. Be sure to keep it locked on Shacknews for all of the latest GME news as it breaks. Shareholders and traders now have a date to look forward to. 

In other hilarious related news, Melvin Capital, the firm that caked its pants when the GME squeeze blew up in their face, is trying to restructure what remains of their joke of a hedge fund after countless failures. Just some solid schadenfreude for GameStop shareholders who have had a wild couple of years and need something to point and laugh at.

This article is only meant for educational purposes, and should not be taken as investment advice. Please consider your own investment time horizon, risk tolerance, and consult with a financial advisor before acting on this information.

Full Disclosure:

At the time of this article, Shacknews primary shareholder Asif A. Khan, his family members, or his company Virtue LLC had the following positions:

Long GameStop via GME shares (partially-hedged with out-of-the-money put options)

Long GameStop via GME call options

Luminary
Luminary

Asif Khan is the Luminary and majority shareholder of Shacknews. He began his career in video game journalism as a freelancer in 2001 for Tendobox.com. Asif is a CPA and was formerly an investment adviser representative. After much success in his own personal investments, he retired from his day job in financial services and is currently focused on new private investments. His favorite PC game of all time is Duke Nukem 3D, and he is an unapologetic fan of most things Nintendo. Asif first frequented the Shack when it was sCary's Shugashack to find all things Quake. When he is not immersed in investments or gaming he is a purveyor of fine electronic music. Asif also has an irrational love of Cleveland sports.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola