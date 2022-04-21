Gearbox to publish Rogue Snail's online co-op looter shooter Relic Hunters Legend Relic Hunters Legend is a top-down cooperative looter shooter coming from the developers at Rogue Snail, and Gearbox has partnered up to publish the game.

Rogue Snail is working on a fun-looking game with Relic Hunters Legend. It’s a top-down co-op online looter shooter that allows up to four players to shoot their way through a wide variety of areas and foes with plenty of weapons and gear to collect along the way. It’s a familiar premise for the likes of Borderlands publishers Gearbox, which has announced it is partnering up with Rogue Snail to publish Relic Hunters Legend.

Rogue Snail announced its partnership with Gearbox Publishing on Relic Hunters Legend during the Gearbox PAX East 2022 Main Theater presentation on April 21, 2022. During the event, developers from Rogue Snail got to show off the latest trailer for Relic Hunters Legend. It doesn’t currently have a release date at this time, but it will be partnering with Gearbox, who will take over publishing on the game for Rogue Snail. Currently, the game will focus on a PC release until further notice.

It was a big deal for Rogue Snail and one that has apparently been in the works for a while according to a recent tweet from the game’s Twitter.

We’ve been keeping this a secret for too long and now it’s time to announce to the whole world: Rogue Snail and Gearbox are working together on Relic Hunters Legend!

Gearbox was equally thrilled to announced the partnership on Rogue Snail’s upcoming game via the official Gearbox Twitter.

Our worlds have collided! The rockstars at Rogue Snail and Gearbox Publishing bring you Relic Hunters Legend! The loot will be yours for the taking!

We’re still waiting on further details for Relic Hunters Legend, including release dates and further platforms. That said, for now, it looks like the game’s future is secured with Gearbox Publishing involved. Stay tuned for new details and updates on the game, as well as further PAX East 2022 coverage, here at Shacknews.