Gearbox to publish Rogue Snail's online co-op looter shooter Relic Hunters Legend

Relic Hunters Legend is a top-down cooperative looter shooter coming from the developers at Rogue Snail, and Gearbox has partnered up to publish the game.
TJ Denzer
Rogue Snail is working on a fun-looking game with Relic Hunters Legend. It’s a top-down co-op online looter shooter that allows up to four players to shoot their way through a wide variety of areas and foes with plenty of weapons and gear to collect along the way. It’s a familiar premise for the likes of Borderlands publishers Gearbox, which has announced it is partnering up with Rogue Snail to publish Relic Hunters Legend.

Rogue Snail announced its partnership with Gearbox Publishing on Relic Hunters Legend during the Gearbox PAX East 2022 Main Theater presentation on April 21, 2022. During the event, developers from Rogue Snail got to show off the latest trailer for Relic Hunters Legend. It doesn’t currently have a release date at this time, but it will be partnering with Gearbox, who will take over publishing on the game for Rogue Snail. Currently, the game will focus on a PC release until further notice.

It was a big deal for Rogue Snail and one that has apparently been in the works for a while according to a recent tweet from the game’s Twitter.

Gearbox was equally thrilled to announced the partnership on Rogue Snail’s upcoming game via the official Gearbox Twitter.

Gearbox Publishing will be taking over publishing duties on Rogue Snail's upcoming co-op looter shooter title, Relic Hunters Legend.

We’re still waiting on further details for Relic Hunters Legend, including release dates and further platforms. That said, for now, it looks like the game’s future is secured with Gearbox Publishing involved. Stay tuned for new details and updates on the game, as well as further PAX East 2022 coverage, here at Shacknews.

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

