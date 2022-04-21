Perfect World Entertainment rebranded as Gearbox Publishing The folks behind hits such as Neverwinter and Remnant: From the Ashes will now be known as Gearbox Publishing moving forward.

One of the more prominent game publishers will now go by a new name following its recent acquisition by Embracer Group. New World Entertainment, best known for its MMO Neverwinter and titles such as Remnant: From the Ashes, will be known as Gearbox Publishing moving forward.

The company was initially acquired by Embracer Group back in February of this year. The deal was one of many publishers and studios acquired by Embracer over the last several years. Shortly after the deal for New World Entertainment, the Embracer Group CEO explained that more acquisitions were on the way.

Under its new identity as Gearbox Publishing, the company will continue its operations as normal. In a blog post on the company website, management explains that existing fans have nothing to worry about, saying, “Our goal has always been to publish high-quality games that create lasting impressions, and Embracer Group has stepped up to help achieve this vision. Within Embracer, we’ve been placed in the loving care of the Gearbox Publishing wing of games, and we couldn’t be happier to join their family.”

The post goes on to detail that some minor changes will occur, such as official company correspondence coming from new e-mail addresses under the Gearbox Publishing domain. There are no plans for changes to the availability of existing games or live services.