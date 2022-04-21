New Tales of the Borderlands developed by Gearbox releases this year Gearbox has enjoyed the narrative opportunities in the Tales from the Borderlands format and has confirmed a new game is in the works in-house.

Gearbox announced some brief details on the new Tales from the Borderlands during its PAX East 2022 Main Theater presentation on April 21, 2022. According to Gearbox lead Randy Pitchford, the developer was pretty happy with the narrative format of Tales from the Borderlands and the opportunities it provided. With that in mind, it would seem Gearbox is developing a new chapter in the Tales from the Borderlands series. The new Tales from the Borderlands will be an all-new game and is in development in-house at Gearbox Software. 2K will be handling the publishing on the game, and it’s expected to launch sometime this year.

Tales from the Borderlands was a beloved twist on the usual Borderlands shenanigans, pulling away from the usual loot and shoot grind to focus on the narrative of corporations vs. bandits vs. wilderness on Pandora. Among the Telltale lineup, Tales from the Borderlands was a winner for a lot of point-and-click gaming fans. Unfortunately, Telltale going through bankruptcy left any further Tales from the Borderlands in doubt. Now it seems Gearbox is taking over where Telltale left off and we’ll get something altogether fresh in the narrative style. Pitchford shared some final tidbits, including that the new game will focus on an entirely new cast of characters, reasonable since Borderlands 3 finally left Pandora to explore other planets.

There's still a lot we don't know about the new Tales from the Borderlands. We don't even have a title yet, so it's probably a decent ways off.