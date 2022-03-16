Evening Reading - March 16, 2022

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- WWE 2K22 review: Avoiding the botch job
- Tunic review: A fox in Dark Souls clothing
- Shacknews livestream schedule - Week of March 14, 2022
- The New York Times shuts down third-party Wordle Archive
- Private Division announces four new publishing partnerships, each working on a new IP
- WrestleQuest takes RPGs into the squared circle this summer
- Supermassive Games teases new horror title The Quarry
- Tunic released on Xbox Game Pass during ID@Xbox Showcase
- Horizon Forbidden West Patch 1.08 notes detail main & side quest bugs squashed
- Starfield will let you join a group of space pirates
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Your daily dose of sudoku
This sudoku contains some hidden constraints that Simon needs to work out!
The Sharks rate their favorite pitches
What a wild show this is. Takes a lot of courage to step into a room with these people and ask for money.
The Federal Reserve has raised interested rates
This is the first time since 2018 that its been raised. Make sure you read the FOMC statement for more information.
IT'S 316 DAY
💀🖕🏻 pic.twitter.com/N6mFSMQvD0— 90s WWE (@90sWWE) March 17, 2022
Time to come face-to-face with the Texas Rattlesnake.
Anime art style from the '90s just hits different
90’s anime aesthetics ✨ pic.twitter.com/4PD3OT6y2u— 90s Anime ✨ (@90sVisuaI) March 10, 2022
Look at the details and color!
Treasure at the end of the rainbow
Iluminadah 🌈 pic.twitter.com/PAtmKYuNDp— Bichinhos fofinhos pra quem ta cansado de política (@BichinhosFB) March 16, 2022
What a blessed pup.
Look at this massive fire
Massive fire engulfs Walmart distribution center near Indianapolis; no word on injuries pic.twitter.com/yz2Ass1vUI— BNO News (@BNONews) March 16, 2022
I hope no one was injured.
How is your Elden Ring journal looking?
Looking back on my Elden Ring journal. What a journey. pic.twitter.com/z9FUK7hZ4z— dunkey (@vgdunkey) March 12, 2022
Mine consists of two bits of loose paper.
Heaviest lighter
behold:— AKASOLEIL 🌞 ( healing +100 ) (@lil_kickflip) March 12, 2022
the heavier pic.twitter.com/rbJd3inwMF
A lighter that's heavy?
Little crossed paws
i love when pets lie down & cross their little paws, like oh i didn’t realize you were so classy— hillary (dick snickers) (@smithsara79) March 10, 2022
Do pets know they're cute?
WHO LET THE DOGS OUT?
now this is cinema pic.twitter.com/PAcVTgeeQ2— DGA Anderson (@AndersonVilien) March 10, 2022
I COULDN'T RESIST.
There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight.
Check out this photo of Rad having a squishy nap. Now, go and download Shackpets and upload photos of your own pet!
What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.
