Evening Reading - March 16, 2022

It's nighttime in America, which means it is time for another edition of Shacknews Evening Reading.
Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Your daily dose of sudoku

This sudoku contains some hidden constraints that Simon needs to work out!

The Sharks rate their favorite pitches

What a wild show this is. Takes a lot of courage to step into a room with these people and ask for money.

The Federal Reserve has raised interested rates

This is the first time since 2018 that its been raised. Make sure you read the FOMC statement for more information.

IT'S 316 DAY

Time to come face-to-face with the Texas Rattlesnake.

Anime art style from the '90s just hits different

Look at the details and color!

Treasure at the end of the rainbow

What a blessed pup.

Look at this massive fire

I hope no one was injured.

How is your Elden Ring journal looking?

Mine consists of two bits of loose paper.

Heaviest lighter

A lighter that's heavy?

Little crossed paws

Do pets know they're cute?

WHO LET THE DOGS OUT?

I COULDN'T RESIST.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

Check out this photo of Rad having a squishy nap. Now, go and download Shackpets and upload photos of your own pet!

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Guides Editor
Guides Editor

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

Hello, Meet Lola