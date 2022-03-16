The New York Times shuts down third-party Wordle Archive The Wordle Archive offered players the opportunity to replay previously released puzzles, but has since been shut down by The New York Times.

Wordle, originally created by Josh Wardle and later purchased by The New York Times back in January for a price “in the low seven figures,” offers players one word puzzle per day.

Once you have successfully, or unsuccessfully, guessed the word, you’re done for the day and will have to wait until the following day for a new puzzle to be made available to you.

Currently, there’s no official way to replay past Wordle puzzles, however, there was a third-party website called Wordle Archive that offered players that very ability. Or at least it did, as The New York Times recently made a request that the site is taken down.

If you visit Wordle Archive now, you’ll see the following message:

“Thank you for playing the Wordle Archive, and for all your nice comments and feedback that helped make the site better. Sadly, the New York Times has requested that the Wordle Archive be taken down.”

With the Wordle Archive no longer available, we hope the New York Times plans to add the ability to replay previously released Wordle puzzles in the future, as it’s nice to be able to enjoy even more Wordle goodness after your daily Wordle puzzle has been completed.

With that being said, even though the Wordle Archive has been shut down by the New York Times, there’s still a way to enjoy what it once was through the use of the Web Archive, as was pointed out by Ars Technica’s Kyle Orland.

“New” archived Wordle puzzles won’t be added as the Wordle Archive is no longer allowed to operate, but at the very least, Wordle fans can check out over 200 previously released Wordle puzzles thanks to the Web Archive.

What do you think of The New York Times shutting down the third-party website, Wordle Archive? Feel free to use Chatty to let us know, and let us know how you feel about Wordle in general. Are you still playing?