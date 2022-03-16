Private Division announces four new publishing partnerships, each working on a new IP You can look forward to new games from Die Gute Fabrik, Evening Star, Piccolo Studio, and Yellow Brick Games, all published by Private Division.

In an exciting announcement this morning, it was revealed that Private Division has partnered with four independent studios including Die Gute Fabrik, Evening Star, Piccolo Studio, and Yellow Brick Games. Each of these four studios will reportedly “add to Private Division’s portfolio of titles,” with each studio developing its own unique game to be published by Private Division.

Touching upon the publishing partnership with the four aforementioned independent studios, Michael Worosz, Executive Vice President and Head of Private Division, remarked:

“At Private Division we champion the best creative talent in the games industry, and these four teams and the experiences that they are building represent an array of genres that will appeal to many different gaming audiences. Die Gute Fabrik, Evening Star, Piccolo Studio, and Yellow Brick Games each have their own wildly diverse creative visions, and we’re thrilled to help introduce their games to the world.”

Information on each of the four studios is included in the announcement from Private Division, along with hints as to what each studio is working on. For example, it’s noted that Die Gute Fabrik is working on a new story-driven game, Evening Star is working on a 3D action platformer that utilizes their proprietary Star Engine, and Yellow Brick Games is working on a new action RPG.

Less is known about what Piccolo Studio is working on, with the announcement specifying only that “they are developing a unique new IP in partnership with Private Division” and that Piccolo Studio’s debut title Arise: A Simple Story garnered critical acclaim for its gameplay and storytelling.

At the end of the announcement, it’s noted that Private Division “will announce more details about each specific project in the future” and that all four of these titles are in early development. As such, none of the titles have announced release dates, and it sounds like it’ll be a while before we start hearing about them as the announcement concludes by saying, “The first of these titles is not expected to launch until Take-Two’s Fiscal Year 2024.”

For more on the publishing partnerships between Private Division and indie studios Die Gute Fabrik, Evening Star, Piccolo Studio, and Yellow Brick Games, be sure to read through the full announcement.