Starfield will let you join a group of space pirates Bethesda has highlighted new details about Starfield, including the ability to join a faction of space pirates.

Starfield is one of the most heavily-anticipated releases of 2022, as the latest RPG from Bethesda Game Studios. A sci-fi adventure set in outer space, Starfield will see players exploring unique locations and meeting a colorful cast of characters. It’s something that the developers talked about in a new roundtable discussion. Among the details shared during the chat is the fact that players will be able to join a gang of space pirates in the game.

Bethesda shared a recorded roundtable discussion on its YouTube channel titled Into the Starfield: Made for Wanderers, where Bethesda Game Studios lead Todd Howard was joined by other developers from the team and discussed their design philosophies for the upcoming RPG. It’s here that the group talked about the fact that players will be able to uniquely interact with different factions in the game, including the Crimson Fleet, a group of pirates.

“[The Crimson Fleet] are not just the foe… let the player join them,” said Todd Howard. Design Director Emil Pagliarulo added on to this point. “What if you want to be a good player and you don’t want to play as a bad guy? You can side with the pirates or you can report back to your superiors and do a space cop sort of thing. It lets you be a good person and still play with the bad guys.”

Being able to join factions, even ones that lean on the evil side, has been a staple feature of Bethesda RPGs. Look no further than groups like The Dark Brotherhood in The Elder Scrolls as evidence of that. The Crimson Fleet is just one of the primary factions found in Elden Ring, and it looks like the developers are hoping to ensure that players have dynamic ways to interact with each of them.

Starfield is set to be released later this year on November 11. As we build closer to that release, stick with Shacknews for any news and updates.