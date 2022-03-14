Shacknews livestream schedule - Week of March 14, 2022 Here's what we've got planned for this week of streaming on the Shacknews Twitch channel!

Happy Monday, Shacknews! You know the deal, we've got a bunch of content coming to you from our Twitch channel, so let's look at the schedule for our upcoming livestream plans.

Shacknews livestream schedule – Week of March 14, 2022

You can find all our streams on Twitch.tv/Shacknews. Introduce yourself to our host and enjoy the community!

Shacknews Livestream Schedule Stream Name When to Watch Indie-licious with TJ Denzer Tuesday at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET The Wide World of Electronic Sports Monday at 3:30 p.m. PT / 6:30 p.m. ET The Stevetendo Show! Tuesday at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET The Stevetendo Show! Wednesday at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET Shacknews Presents: Pop! Goes the Culture! with Donovan and Greg Thursday at 12 p.m. PT / 3 p.m. ET GameStop Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Earnings Conference Call Thursday at 2 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. ET Big Team Building - Staff Halo livestream Thursday at 4 p.m. PT / 7 p.m. ET The Dump with Blake and TJ Friday at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET skankcore64 with Bryan Lefler Sunday at 3 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. ET

We appreciate you coming to check out any of our shows over on the Shacknews YouTube channel. If you're looking for a way to further support our Twitch channel, Amazon Prime members can use a free monthly sub via Prime Gaming.

For more Shacknews goodness, check out our content libraries over on the Shacknews and GamerHubTV YouTube channels.