Evening Reading - March 4, 2022

Around the gaming horn
Assassin's Creed Valhalla is about to dive head-first into Ragnarok with Odin's story. Prepare for the Dawn of Ragnarok expansion, which is coming out next week, with this video. (Beware of spoilers!) And if you want to learn more, check out our recent preview.
Weird West is coming out at the end of the month, so start prepping for it by checking out this developer playthrough.
Final Fantasy XIV begins a new era with Patch 6.1. If you want an idea of what's coming, set aside a few hours and check out this latest Letter from the Producer stream.
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Checking in with Frost Fatales
We're hearing lots of hidden lore about Captain Toad on this run. Tune in to hear much more! #FleetFataleshttps://t.co/umiMSaefOZ pic.twitter.com/HzvkTD2eKr— Games Done Quick (@GamesDoneQuick) March 4, 2022
Captain Toad is secretly nefarious? His happy little face makes it so hard to suspect him of anything!
Also, this is a good time to note that right about... the time of this post, Frost Fatales will have hopefully hit the incentive for Games Done Quick's first official Metroid Dread run! Tune in to the Games Done Quick Twitch channel for that!
The pup-pantheon
March 4, 2022
Download Shackpets today!
Guess the ad!
Thai ads hit different pic.twitter.com/iJnDi31ZLG— Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) March 3, 2022
You'll be pleasantly surprised.
I am the man who knocks!
The average Elden Ring experience pic.twitter.com/qaimkb2pFC— Dolan Dark (@DolanDark) March 4, 2022
And speaking of Elden Ring...
Elden Ring: Week 2
Let's see some more of Elden Ring!
Elden Ring was made for me specifically nobody else. pic.twitter.com/daqDklXnBw— the empath gamer (@Papapishu) March 4, 2022
It's a long fall to the bottom.
Elden Ring is rated M for Mature but I am the opposite of that LMFAOOOOOOO help pic.twitter.com/L9JnQ4wSc9— Stella (@ParallaxStella) March 4, 2022
Just give her another slap on the bottom!
officially found the coolest build in elden ring pic.twitter.com/KkaBnvgvfA— DJB Unchained (@cringebusted) March 4, 2022
Are you a fan of knives?
I uninstalled Elden ring again..cause no pic.twitter.com/GxawFhoBkl— prodiscius (@Prodiscius) March 4, 2022
I mean, what do you expect to happen when you go through strange portals? Has GLaDOS not taught anybody anything?
having some real "who even killed me there" moments tonight #ELDENRING pic.twitter.com/ur8ENaJQe2— Andrea Chen (@AndreaZChen) March 4, 2022
Watch that first step!
Speaking of which, how's Max's Elden Ring journey going?
fly high @maximilian_ pic.twitter.com/XfgJ5qkNFG— Jorge Constantini (@itotweets_) March 5, 2022
D'oh...
Once again, feel free to upload your own Elden Ring clips in the comments or go ahead and peruse the Chatty. Elden Ring threads are happening on a daily basis now.
This week in Shaqnews
"How many years have we been having this thing?" 😭@SHAQ is STILL arguing about gas tank math. pic.twitter.com/7D7Hi4zjou— NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) March 4, 2022
Some solid Shaq-anomics at work there.
IT'S STILL REAL TO ME, DAMMIT!
A lot has happened in the world of wrestling this week, but for tonight, we focus on a very rare candid interview with Vince McMahon himself.
What an INSANE day with @VinceMcMahon on the @PatMcAfeeShow— Gump Cathcart (@bubbagumpino) March 4, 2022
Full convo:https://t.co/BkUWHnz4tk pic.twitter.com/LuCSLZUJ0h
If you missed some of the NXT Takeovers from the last few years, Pat McAfee is a deceptively great pro wrestler. Watching him work Wrestlemania will be a treat.
Also, AEW Revolution is this weekend! Here's CM Punk from tonight's Rampage, illustrating why he's the best in the business.
" On March 6th [#AEWRevolution], I will become a monster to fight the monsters of the world... Because I am @cmpunk... And I'm better than you."— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 5, 2022
Tune in NOW to #AEWRampage on TNT! pic.twitter.com/DBhwTRL5yY
Tonight in video game music
ToxicEternity is here to bring his metal spin on Gang-Plank Galleon from Donkey Kong Country.
