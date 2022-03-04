Evening Reading - March 4, 2022

Happy Friday to everyone at Shacknews! It's time to wrap up another long week with news, memes, and fun. Let's jump into this Friday edition of Evening Reading.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And, because it's the weekend, go find yourself something to play!

Around the gaming horn

Assassin's Creed Valhalla is about to dive head-first into Ragnarok with Odin's story. Prepare for the Dawn of Ragnarok expansion, which is coming out next week, with this video. (Beware of spoilers!) And if you want to learn more, check out our recent preview.

Weird West is coming out at the end of the month, so start prepping for it by checking out this developer playthrough.

Final Fantasy XIV begins a new era with Patch 6.1. If you want an idea of what's coming, set aside a few hours and check out this latest Letter from the Producer stream.

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Checking in with Frost Fatales

We're hearing lots of hidden lore about Captain Toad on this run. Tune in to hear much more! #FleetFataleshttps://t.co/umiMSaefOZ pic.twitter.com/HzvkTD2eKr — Games Done Quick (@GamesDoneQuick) March 4, 2022

Captain Toad is secretly nefarious? His happy little face makes it so hard to suspect him of anything!

Also, this is a good time to note that right about... the time of this post, Frost Fatales will have hopefully hit the incentive for Games Done Quick's first official Metroid Dread run! Tune in to the Games Done Quick Twitch channel for that!

The pup-pantheon

Download Shackpets today!

Guess the ad!

Thai ads hit different pic.twitter.com/iJnDi31ZLG — Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) March 3, 2022

You'll be pleasantly surprised.

I am the man who knocks!

The average Elden Ring experience pic.twitter.com/qaimkb2pFC — Dolan Dark (@DolanDark) March 4, 2022

And speaking of Elden Ring...

Elden Ring: Week 2

Let's see some more of Elden Ring!

Elden Ring was made for me specifically nobody else. pic.twitter.com/daqDklXnBw — the empath gamer (@Papapishu) March 4, 2022

It's a long fall to the bottom.

Elden Ring is rated M for Mature but I am the opposite of that LMFAOOOOOOO help pic.twitter.com/L9JnQ4wSc9 — Stella (@ParallaxStella) March 4, 2022

Just give her another slap on the bottom!

officially found the coolest build in elden ring pic.twitter.com/KkaBnvgvfA — DJB Unchained (@cringebusted) March 4, 2022

Are you a fan of knives?

I uninstalled Elden ring again..cause no pic.twitter.com/GxawFhoBkl — prodiscius (@Prodiscius) March 4, 2022

I mean, what do you expect to happen when you go through strange portals? Has GLaDOS not taught anybody anything?

having some real "who even killed me there" moments tonight #ELDENRING pic.twitter.com/ur8ENaJQe2 — Andrea Chen (@AndreaZChen) March 4, 2022

Watch that first step!

Speaking of which, how's Max's Elden Ring journey going?

D'oh...

Once again, feel free to upload your own Elden Ring clips in the comments or go ahead and peruse the Chatty. Elden Ring threads are happening on a daily basis now.

This week in Shaqnews

"How many years have we been having this thing?" 😭@SHAQ is STILL arguing about gas tank math. pic.twitter.com/7D7Hi4zjou — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) March 4, 2022

Some solid Shaq-anomics at work there.

IT'S STILL REAL TO ME, DAMMIT!

A lot has happened in the world of wrestling this week, but for tonight, we focus on a very rare candid interview with Vince McMahon himself.

If you missed some of the NXT Takeovers from the last few years, Pat McAfee is a deceptively great pro wrestler. Watching him work Wrestlemania will be a treat.

Also, AEW Revolution is this weekend! Here's CM Punk from tonight's Rampage, illustrating why he's the best in the business.

" On March 6th [#AEWRevolution], I will become a monster to fight the monsters of the world... Because I am @cmpunk... And I'm better than you."



Tune in NOW to #AEWRampage on TNT! pic.twitter.com/DBhwTRL5yY — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 5, 2022

Tonight in video game music

ToxicEternity is here to bring his metal spin on Gang-Plank Galleon from Donkey Kong Country.

That's your Evening Reading to send you into this first weekend of March. Keep the spirit of the classic Evening Reading alive by jumping into the comments about whatever you see here or whatever randomness you'd like to discuss. Join the conversation and dive into the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below. I'll see you all next week!