Evening Reading - March 4, 2022

We check in with the day's news, Frost Fatales, Pat McAfee and Wrestlemania, and even more from Elden Ring with this Friday edition of Evening Reading.
Ozzie Mejia
Ozzie Mejia
Happy Friday to everyone at Shacknews! It's time to wrap up another long week with news, memes, and fun. Let's jump into this Friday edition of Evening Reading.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And, because it's the weekend, go find yourself something to play!

Around the gaming horn

Assassin's Creed Valhalla is about to dive head-first into Ragnarok with Odin's story. Prepare for the Dawn of Ragnarok expansion, which is coming out next week, with this video. (Beware of spoilers!) And if you want to learn more, check out our recent preview.

Weird West is coming out at the end of the month, so start prepping for it by checking out this developer playthrough.

Final Fantasy XIV begins a new era with Patch 6.1. If you want an idea of what's coming, set aside a few hours and check out this latest Letter from the Producer stream.

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Checking in with Frost Fatales

Captain Toad is secretly nefarious? His happy little face makes it so hard to suspect him of anything!

Also, this is a good time to note that right about... the time of this post, Frost Fatales will have hopefully hit the incentive for Games Done Quick's first official Metroid Dread run! Tune in to the Games Done Quick Twitch channel for that!

The pup-pantheon

Guess the ad!

You'll be pleasantly surprised.

I am the man who knocks!

And speaking of Elden Ring...

Elden Ring: Week 2

Let's see some more of Elden Ring!

It's a long fall to the bottom.

Just give her another slap on the bottom!

Are you a fan of knives?

I mean, what do you expect to happen when you go through strange portals? Has GLaDOS not taught anybody anything?

Watch that first step!

Speaking of which, how's Max's Elden Ring journey going?

D'oh...

Once again, feel free to upload your own Elden Ring clips in the comments or go ahead and peruse the Chatty. Elden Ring threads are happening on a daily basis now.

This week in Shaqnews

Some solid Shaq-anomics at work there.

IT'S STILL REAL TO ME, DAMMIT!

A lot has happened in the world of wrestling this week, but for tonight, we focus on a very rare candid interview with Vince McMahon himself.

If you missed some of the NXT Takeovers from the last few years, Pat McAfee is a deceptively great pro wrestler. Watching him work Wrestlemania will be a treat.

Also, AEW Revolution is this weekend! Here's CM Punk from tonight's Rampage, illustrating why he's the best in the business.

Tonight in video game music

ToxicEternity is here to bring his metal spin on Gang-Plank Galleon from Donkey Kong Country.

That's your Evening Reading to send you into this first weekend of March. Keep the spirit of the classic Evening Reading alive by jumping into the comments about whatever you see here or whatever randomness you'd like to discuss. Join the conversation and dive into the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below. I'll see you all next week!

Senior Editor
Senior Editor

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

