The House of the Dead: Remake Nintendo Switch release date set for April 2022 Forever Entertainment is bringing Sega's classic horror arcade shooter back to the Nintendo Switch in early April.

In the pantheon of on-rails light gun shooters, The House of the Dead is an absolute classic. Sega brought zombie horror to the shooting gallery and plenty of grindhouse schlock to go with it, and now Forever Entertainment is set to bring it back in 2022. After a few years of waiting, it finally has the first House of the Dead: Remake ready to go for Nintendo Switch. What’s more, it’s coming out in early April 2022.

Forever Entertainment revealed the release date for The House of the Dead: Remake in a new trailer on the Forever Entertainment YouTube channel on March 4, 2022. The House of the Dead: Remake is set to launch on the Nintendo Switch on April 7, 2022. Developed by MegaPixel, who worked on the Panzer Dragoon Remake for Forever Entertainment, The House of the Dead: Remake will bring the classic light gun shooter gameplay and multiple endings back with refreshed visuals and further new features such as a weapons gallery, photo mode, achievements, and more.

The House of the Dead: Remake has been in the works for quite some time. Forever Enteratainment announced it would be pursuing remakes of the House of the Dead franchise back in 2019. However, various delays have pushed the publisher and developer to hold off. Nonetheless, MegaPixel helped Forever Entertainment relaunch Panzer Dragoon as well, scoring a positive response from players on Steam and further platforms. MegaPixel has proven it can do the work on an on-rails shooter remake and the trailer for The House of the Dead: Remake is looking promising as well, right down to the return of the cheesy dialogue.

With The House of the Dead: Remake set to launch in April on the 2022 gaming calendar, you might just want to clear some space for the return of an arcade horror classic. Stay tuned as we keep an eye out for further updates leading up to the launch.