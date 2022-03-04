Weekend Console Download Deals for Mar. 4: PlayStation Essential Picks

Occasionally, PlayStation will come along with games that are essential to play. The latest round of Essential Picks is a solid one, featuring games like Far Cry 6, Among Us, and The Last of Us Part 2. That's just one of several PlayStation sales, including the continuing Big in Japan promotion and a fresh round of Games Under $15.

Over at Xbox, the best of EA and the best of Bandai Namco are on sale. Both publishers have wildly different styles, so pick your favorite shooter, Star Wars game, or indie platformer or go and select your favorite RPG or anime game. Lastly, Nintendo is celebrating the Doom franchise, which is a good time to remind everyone that the team at Panic Button is pretty good at what they do.

Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:

Xbox

The following games are a part of Xbox Games with Gold/Deals with Gold. An Xbox Live Gold Subscription is required to receive these discounts.

The following deals are available to all Xbox users. Xbox Live Gold members may be eligible for additional discounts.

PlayStation

The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts.

The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.

Nintendo Switch

If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments.