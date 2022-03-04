Weekend Console Download Deals for Mar. 4: PlayStation Essential Picks

Occasionally, PlayStation will come along with games that are essential to play. The latest round of Essential Picks is a solid one, featuring games like Far Cry 6, Among Us, and The Last of Us Part 2. That's just one of several PlayStation sales, including the continuing Big in Japan promotion and a fresh round of Games Under $15.
Over at Xbox, the best of EA and the best of Bandai Namco are on sale. Both publishers have wildly different styles, so pick your favorite shooter, Star Wars game, or indie platformer or go and select your favorite RPG or anime game. Lastly, Nintendo is celebrating the Doom franchise, which is a good time to remind everyone that the team at Panic Button is pretty good at what they do.
Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:
Xbox
The following games are a part of Xbox Games with Gold/Deals with Gold. An Xbox Live Gold Subscription is required to receive these discounts.
- The Flame in the Flood - FREE!
- Aerial_Knight's Never Yield - FREE!
- Hitman 3 [Xbox Series X] - $35.99 (40% off)
- Aliens: Fireteam Elite [Xbox Series X] - $23.99 (40% off)
- NBA 2K22 [Xbox Series X] - $23.09 (67% off)
- There are more Xbox games on sale in this week's Deals with Gold.
The following deals are available to all Xbox users. Xbox Live Gold members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- Gears 5 [Xbox Series X] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Gears Tactics [Xbox Series X] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Electronic Arts Publisher Sale
- Battlefront 2042 [Xbox Series X] - $34.99 (50% off)]
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition - $23.99 (60% off)
- Lost in Random - $14.99 (50% off)
- It Takes Two [Xbox Series X] - $15.99 (60% off)
- The Sims 4 - $3.99 (90% off)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order [Xbox Series X] - $9.99 (75% off)
- FIFA 22 [Xbox Series X] - $27.99 (60% off)
- More from the Xbox Electronic Arts Publisher Sale.
- Bandai Namco Publisher Sale
- Scarlet Nexus [Xbox Series X] - $29.99 (40% off)
- Tekken 7 Definitive Edition [Xbox Series X] - $29.99 (75% off)
- Dragon Ball FighterZ - $8.99 (85% off)
- Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot - $19.79 (30% off)
- The Dark Pictures Anthology Triple Pack [Xbox Series X] - $40.19 (33% off)
- CODE VEIN Deluxe Edition - $15.99 (80% off)
- Little Nightmares 2 - $20.09 (33% off)
- More from the Xbox Bandai Namco Publisher Sale.
- Assassin's Creed Franchise Sale
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla Ragnarok Edition [Xbox Series X] - $59.99 (40% off)
- Assassin's Creed: The Ezio Collection - $11.99 (70% off)
- Assassin's Creed 3 Remastered - $15.99 (60% off)
- Assassin's Creed Rogue Remastered - $9.89 (67% off)
- Assassin's Creed Chronicles Trilogy - $7.49 (70% off)
- More from the Xbox Assassin's Creed Franchise Sale.
PlayStation
The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- Five Night at Freddy's: Security Breach [PS5/PS4] - $27.99 (30% off)
- Weekend Offer
- NBA 2K22 [PS5] - $23.09 (67% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $23.99 (60% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 Premium Edition - $14.99 (50% off)
- Borderlands 3 [PS5/PS4] - $14.99 (75% off)
- Mafia Trilogy - $29.99 (50% off)
- The Outer Worlds - $19.79 (67% off)
- Sid Meier's Civilization 6 - $8.99 (70% off)
- More from the PlayStation Weekend Offer.
- Essential Picks
- Far Cry 6 Deluxe Edition [PS5/PS4] - $39.99 (50% off)
- Battlefield 2042 Ultimate Edition [PS5/PS4] - $95.99 (20% off)
- Among Us [PS5/PS4] - $3.99 (20% off)
- The Last of Us Part 2 - $19.99 (50% off)
- Marvel's Spider-Man GOTY Edition - $19.99 (50% off)
- Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout - $39.89 (43% off)
- Life is Strange: True Colors [PS5/PS4] - $35.99 (40% off)
- FIFA 22 Ultimate Edition [PS5/PS4] - $44.99 (55% off)
- Dead by Daylight [PS5/PS4] - $11.99 (60% off)
- Disco Elysium: The Final Cut [PS5/PS4] - $25.99 (35% off)
- Dreams - $7.99 (60% off)
- Lost in Random [PS5/PS4] - $14.99 (50% off)
- Spelunky 2 - $9.99 (50% off)
- Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania [PS5/PS4] - $29.99 (25% off)
- Sonic Colors Ultimate - $25.99 (35% off)
- Tetris Effect Connected - $19.99 (50% off)
- Borderlands 3 Next-Level Edition [PS5/PS4] - $20.99 (70% off)
- Control Ultimate Edition [PS5/PS4] - $13.99 (65% off)
- Maneater [PS5/PS4] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Empire of Sin - $19.99 (50% off)
- Assassin's Creed: The Ezio Collection - $11.99 (70% off)
- More from the PlayStation Store's Essential Picks Sale.
- Big in Japan
- NEO: The World Ends with You - $29.99 (50% off)
- Scarlet Nexus [PS5/PS4] - $29.99 (50% off)
- NieR: Automata Game of the YoRHa Edition - $19.99 (50% off)
- Persona 5 Royal - $29.99 (50% off)
- Shadow of the Colossus - $12.99 (35% off)
- Bloodborne - $9.99 (50% off)
- CODE VEIN - $14.99 (75% off)
- Trials of Mana - $24.99 (50% off)
- Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot - $19.79 (67% off)
- Dragon Ball FighterZ: FighterZ Edition - $14.24 (85% off)
- Catherine: Full Body - $15.99 (60% off)
- BlazBlue: Central Fiction - $17.99 (70% off)
- Okami HD - $9.99 (50% off)
- Final Fantasy 9 - $10.49 (50% off)
- More from the PlayStation Big in Japan Sale.
- Games Under $15
- Persona 5 - $8.99 (55% off)
- Concrete Genie - $14.99 (50% off)
- The Last Guardian - $9.99 (50% off)
- Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game Complete Edition - $7.49 (50% off)
- Friday the 13th: The Game - $3.74 (75% off)
- South Park: The Fractured But Whole - $14.99 (70% off)
- Tom Clancy's The Division 2 - $8.99 (70% off)
- Assassin's Creed Rogue Remastered - $9.89 (67% off)
- Devil May Cry HD Collection - $9.89 (67% off)
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided - $4.49 (85% off)
- Twin Mirror - $14.99 (50% off)
- Trials Rising - $5.99 (70% off)
- Starlink: Battle For Atlas - $11.99 (80% off)
- More from the PlayStation Games Under $15 Sale.
The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.
- Ghost of Tsushima: Legends [PS5] - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Ghostrunner [PS5] - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- ARK: Survival Evolved - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Team Sonic Racing - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Here's a full list of all of the free add-ons available exclusively for PlayStation Plus members.
Nintendo Switch
- DOOM Sale
- DOOM Eternal - $19.79 (67% off)
- DOOM - $9.99 (75% off)
- Doom 64 - $2.49 (50% off)
- Doom 3 - $2.49 (75% off)
- Doom 2 (Classic) - $2.49 (50% off)
- Doom (1993) - $2.49 (50% off)
- Focus Publisher Sale
- A Plague Tale: Innocence Cloud Version - $19.99 (50% off)
- Aeon Must Die! - $13.39 (33% off)
- Call of Cthulhu - $9.99 (50% off)
- Curse of the Dead Gods - $13.99 (30% off)
- Farming Simulator 20 - $22.49 (50% off)
- Masters of Anima - $2.44 (65% off)
- MudRunner: American Wilds - $7.49 (70% off)
- Othercide - $20.09 (33% off)
- Shady Part of Me - $10.04 (33% off)
- SnowRunner - $27.99 (30% off)
- Vampyr - $15.19 (62% off)
- Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Storm Ground - $14.99 (25% off)
- Ubisoft Thinking Spring Sale
- Just Dance 2022 - $24.99 (50% off)
- Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game Complete Edition - $7.49 (50% off)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising - $14.99 (75% off)
- Assassin's Creed 3 Remastered - $14.79 (66% off)
- Assassin's Creed: The Rebel Collection - $14.79 (66% off)
- Family Feud - $9.99 (66% off)
- Monopoly Madness - $19.49 (35% off)
- Monopoly for Nintendo Switch - $9.99 (75% off)
- Uno - $3.99 (60% off)
- South Park: The Stick of Truth - $11.99 (60% off)
- South Park: The Fractured But Whole Gold Edition - $22.49 (75% off)
- NBA 2K22 - $19.79 (67% off)
- Knockout City - $8.99 (55% off)
- Lost in Random - $14.99 (50% off)
- FIFA 22 Nintendo Switch Legacy Edition - $19.99 (50% off)
- Crysis Remastered Trilogy - $34.99 (30% off)
- Sid Meier's Civilization 6 Anthology - $27.99 (60% off)
- Narita Boy - $9.99 (60% off)
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes - $19.99 (50% off)
- Overcooked! All You Can Eat - $19.99 (50% off)
- The Outer Worlds: Board-Approved Bundle - $39.99 (50% off)
- Tales from the Borderlands - $14.99 (40% off)
- BioShock: The Collection - $19.99 (60% off)
- Haven - $14.99 (40% off)
- Tropico 6 Nintendo Switch Edition - $29.99 (40% off)
- Blaster Master Zero 3 - $10.49 (30% off)
If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments.
Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Weekend Console Download Deals for Mar. 4: PlayStation Essential Picks