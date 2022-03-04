New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameShacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Shacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake

Weekend Console Download Deals for Mar. 4: PlayStation Essential Picks

PlayStation's latest Essential Picks sale includes some first-party gems like The Last of Us Part 2 to go alongside some major third-party titles like Far Cry 6 and Battlefield 2042.
Ozzie Mejia
Ozzie Mejia
1

Occasionally, PlayStation will come along with games that are essential to play. The latest round of Essential Picks is a solid one, featuring games like Far Cry 6, Among Us, and The Last of Us Part 2. That's just one of several PlayStation sales, including the continuing Big in Japan promotion and a fresh round of Games Under $15.

Over at Xbox, the best of EA and the best of Bandai Namco are on sale. Both publishers have wildly different styles, so pick your favorite shooter, Star Wars game, or indie platformer or go and select your favorite RPG or anime game. Lastly, Nintendo is celebrating the Doom franchise, which is a good time to remind everyone that the team at Panic Button is pretty good at what they do.

Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:

Xbox

The following games are a part of Xbox Games with Gold/Deals with Gold. An Xbox Live Gold Subscription is required to receive these discounts.

The following deals are available to all Xbox users. Xbox Live Gold members may be eligible for additional discounts.

PlayStation

The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts.

The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.

Nintendo Switch

If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments.

Senior Editor
Senior Editor

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola