Denuvo's effects on Total War: Warhammer 3 are being 'extensively tested'
The team ask that players be patient while they investigate the matter.
In a new Developer Diary post on Steam, Creative Assembly give players an update on the status of Denuvo and its effects on Total War: Warhammer 3. In the post, the team note that they are “extensively testing the product to determine its full impact on the game” while going on to clear up a few misconceptions surrounding the subject.
First and foremost, the team stress that Denuvo was included in press and content creator review builds.
The team also point out that Denuvo has been a part of previous Total War titles, and that it’s not a new technology to the series by any means.
Nothing is conclusive yet in regards to the impact of Denuvo on the game’s performance, with the Developer Diary post commenting that “many players have presented evidence both ways” and that when the team is confident in their results, will make a call on the matter.
Until then, the team asks that Total War: Warhammer 3 players be patient while they investigate the situation.
According to the post, there are “plenty of threads where you can continue to discuss the topic” in regards to Denuvo, however, “wielding it as a weapon of disruption is something we will be working to discourage.”
The post wasn’t all about Denuvo of course, as the Developer Diary also goes over when the next update can be expected. As of right now, the next patch for the game is being worked on, and will address “disruptive issues reported since the game’s release” including things like ALT+Tab stability and unintended V-Sync lock.
Knowing ahead of time that players may point out the short list of things the next patch addresses, the team takes a moment to clarify that providing fixes for these things is a complicated process.
It's also specified that the team is targeting March 10 for a stable build of the game, but may need to push it to March 17 to avoid introducing new, and potentially worse, problems into the game.
For more on the next update for Total War: Warhammer 3, we recommend reading through the full Developer Diary post over on Steam. And for more on Total War: Warhammer 3, be sure to check out our full review of the game!
-
Morgan Shaver posted a new article, Denuvo's effects on Total War: Warhammer 3 are being 'extensively tested'