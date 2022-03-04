Denuvo's effects on Total War: Warhammer 3 are being 'extensively tested' The team ask that players be patient while they investigate the matter.

In a new Developer Diary post on Steam, Creative Assembly give players an update on the status of Denuvo and its effects on Total War: Warhammer 3. In the post, the team note that they are “extensively testing the product to determine its full impact on the game” while going on to clear up a few misconceptions surrounding the subject.

First and foremost, the team stress that Denuvo was included in press and content creator review builds.

“Why their performance was impacted post-launch is something we are actively working to understand, but the program was not purposefully omitted and then later added for the sake of the reviews.”

The team also point out that Denuvo has been a part of previous Total War titles, and that it’s not a new technology to the series by any means.

“Denuvo has been part of previous Total War titles. This does not absolve it of any potential issues it is causing (which, as mentioned, we will continue to work to determine), but it is also not a new technology to the series. If it is causing problems now, there may be some other factor at the heart of the problem that you/we can explore together.”

According to the team, Denuvo was included in press and content creator review builds, and has been part of previous Total War titles.

Nothing is conclusive yet in regards to the impact of Denuvo on the game’s performance, with the Developer Diary post commenting that “many players have presented evidence both ways” and that when the team is confident in their results, will make a call on the matter.

Until then, the team asks that Total War: Warhammer 3 players be patient while they investigate the situation.

“With all of that in mind, we would ask that you be patient as we seek out answers in the matter. Calling for its removal and derailing otherwise constructive discussion threads is both disruptive and rarely adds any new or helpful information to the conversation at hand.”

According to the post, there are “plenty of threads where you can continue to discuss the topic” in regards to Denuvo, however, “wielding it as a weapon of disruption is something we will be working to discourage.”

The post wasn’t all about Denuvo of course, as the Developer Diary also goes over when the next update can be expected. As of right now, the next patch for the game is being worked on, and will address “disruptive issues reported since the game’s release” including things like ALT+Tab stability and unintended V-Sync lock.

Patch 1.02 for Total War: Warhammer 3 will address issues like ALT+Tab stability.

Knowing ahead of time that players may point out the short list of things the next patch addresses, the team takes a moment to clarify that providing fixes for these things is a complicated process.

It's also specified that the team is targeting March 10 for a stable build of the game, but may need to push it to March 17 to avoid introducing new, and potentially worse, problems into the game.

"With that in mind, our teams are testing the build thoroughly for any unforeseen impacts of the changes. The goal? To release a stable build for the game next week—currently targeting March 10—but with the foreknowledge that we may hold it until March 17 to ensure that it doesn’t introduce any worse problems into the game than what we’re aiming to fix. We will keep you informed of the timeline as things solidify, and encourage you to check out our ongoing list of known issues and workarounds if you’re experiencing any of them right now."

For more on the next update for Total War: Warhammer 3, we recommend reading through the full Developer Diary post over on Steam. And for more on Total War: Warhammer 3, be sure to check out our full review of the game!