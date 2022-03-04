New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

DONTNOD donates 30,000 Euros to the Red Cross in Ukraine

The company also encourages fans and all members of the gaming community donate as well.
Morgan Shaver
1

Game developers and companies have been doing their part to show their support for Ukraine following Russia’s invasions of the country. Joining the likes of CD Projekt Red who donated 1 million PLN is DONTNOD, who announced today they are donating 30,000 Euros to the Red Cross in Ukraine.

The donation was announced on Twitter, with DONTNOD remarking that the effort was a collective one with employees free to donate to whatever organization they prefer, with the company matching all employee donations in addition to pledging a set amount themselves.

If you’re interested in joining DONTNOD in donating to the Ukrainian Red Cross, you can do so here. You can also donate to other causes, including directly to the Armed Forces of Ukraine as supported by the National Bank of Ukraine, and those on the ground working to help Ukrainian people like the humanitarian organization Doctors Without Borders.

Overall, it’s nice to see gaming companies working to do their part in helping Ukraine with donations, and the cessation of sales by companies like CD Projekt Red who are not only no longer selling their games in Ukraine, but are also halting game sales in Russia from GOG.com, which you can read about here.

Senior Editor
Senior Editor

Morgan is a writer from the frozen wastelands of Maine who enjoys metal music, kpop, horror, and indie games. They're also a Tetris fanatic who's fiercely competitive in games like Tetris 99... and all games in general. But mostly Tetris. You can follow Morgan on Twitter @Author_MShaver.

