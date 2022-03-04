EA halts sales of games and Origin services in Russia and Belarus EA SPORTS has also removed all Russian teams and organizations from FIFA, UEFA, and NHL games.

A wide variety of gaming companies have been stepping up to show their support of Ukraine following Russia’s invasion of the country. Most recently, Electronic Arts announced that it has made the decision to halt sales of all EA games and content, including virtual currency bundles, in Russia and Belarus.

The announcement comes courtesy of EA’s website, with a note included that EA is currently evaluating other areas of its games and operations, and will provide updates on any additional actions it decides to take.

“We have made the decision to stop sales of our games and content, including virtual currency bundles, in Russia and Belarus while this conflict continues. As a result, our games and content will no longer be available for purchase in our Russian region storefront on Origin or the EA app, including through in-game stores. We are also working with our platform partners to remove our titles from their stores and stop the sale of new in-game content in the region. As this deeply troubling situation evolves, we’re continually reviewing the steps we can take. In addition to changes to our EA SPORTS FIFA and NHL games, we are actively evaluating other areas of our games and operations, and will update with any further actions.”

You can read through the full announcement from EA here. In addition to halting game sales, EA SPORTS has removed all Russian teams and organizations from FIFA, UEFA, and NHL games. Additionally, EA SPORTS NHL has removed teams from Belarus.

A statement from EA SPORTS FIFA: pic.twitter.com/v3pZvpblgS — EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) March 2, 2022

EA joins companies like CD Projekt Red in halting game sales, with CD Projekt Red also ceasing sales of games through GOG.com in Russia and Belarus, which you can read about here.