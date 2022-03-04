New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

EA halts sales of games and Origin services in Russia and Belarus

EA SPORTS has also removed all Russian teams and organizations from FIFA, UEFA, and NHL games.
Morgan Shaver
2

A wide variety of gaming companies have been stepping up to show their support of Ukraine following Russia’s invasion of the country. Most recently, Electronic Arts announced that it has made the decision to halt sales of all EA games and content, including virtual currency bundles, in Russia and Belarus.

The announcement comes courtesy of EA’s website, with a note included that EA is currently evaluating other areas of its games and operations, and will provide updates on any additional actions it decides to take.

You can read through the full announcement from EA here. In addition to halting game sales, EA SPORTS has removed all Russian teams and organizations from FIFA, UEFA, and NHL games. Additionally, EA SPORTS NHL has removed teams from Belarus.

EA joins companies like CD Projekt Red in halting game sales, with CD Projekt Red also ceasing sales of games through GOG.com in Russia and Belarus, which you can read about here.

Morgan is a writer from the frozen wastelands of Maine who enjoys metal music, kpop, horror, and indie games. They're also a Tetris fanatic who's fiercely competitive in games like Tetris 99... and all games in general. But mostly Tetris. You can follow Morgan on Twitter @Author_MShaver.

