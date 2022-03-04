Weekend PC Download Deals for Mar. 4: Steam Remote Play Together Sale

Grab a friend and get into some games with the Steam Remote Play Together Sale. Playing together can mean whatever you want it to mean, whether it's diving into a campaign together with friends, playing competitively online, or having a quiet night in with family. Steam has dozens of games on sale for more than one player, but that's not all that they have this weekend. You can also check out games like Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout, Loop Hero, The Witcher 3, and many more.

Also, check out Humble this weekend, because there are a whopping five Humble Bundles available right now! Whether it's a VR bundle, a bundle featuring love letters to PC gaming's heyday, a female heroine bundle with amazing games like Celeste and Gears 5, or the continuing Sid Meier bundle, there's a good chance you'll find something you like. If not, the Humble Store may have what you're looking for.

Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:

Build Your Own Platinum Bundle! For the month of March, select from the following games: Tinytopia, Time Loader, Disjunction, Gravewood High, Subway Midnight, Pine, Warhammer 40K: Mechanicus, Beyond Blue, Ancient Enemy, Low Magic Age, Partisans 1941, Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion, Praetorians HD Remaster, Tropico 5 Complete Collection, Warhammer 40K: Mechanicus Omnissiah Edition DLC, Commandos 2 HD Remaster, Lacuna: A Sci-Fi Noir Adventure, Witch It, Door Kickers Double Pack, and Cryofall. Select 3 for $9.99, 5 for $14.99, or 7 for $19.99. DRMs vary.

It's Mad March at Green Man Gaming! Find six new Mad March deals every 24 hours! Purchase a Mad March deal and you will receive 15% off of your next purchase. Visit Green Man Gaming for the latest batch of Mad March deals.

Humble Bundle

Subscribe to Humble Choice for $11.99 each month. For the month of March, you'll receive Desperados 3, Mass Effect Legendary Edition, Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl, The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan, Red Solstice 2: Survivors, Nebuchadnezzar, Police Stories, and Evan's Remains. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store.

Pay $1 or more for Sid Meier's Covert Action, Sid Meier's Colonization, and Sid Meier's Ace Patrol. Pay $7 or more to also receive Sid Meier's Ace Patrol: Pacific Skies, Sid Meier's Railroads, Sid Meier's Starships, and Sid Meier's Civilization 3 Complete. Pay $9 or more to also receive Sid Meier's Civilization 4: The Complete Edition, Sid Meier's Pirates, Sid Meier's Civilization 5: The Complete Edition, and Sid Meier's Civilization: Beyond Earth The Collection. Pay $15 or more to also receive Sid Meier's Civilization 6, the Rise and Fall and Gathering Storm expansions, and the Khmer & Indonesia, Nubia, Persia & Macedon, Australia, Poland, and Vikings Scenario Packs. These activate on Steam.

Or pay $1 or more for Hellbound. Pay more than the average $11.54 for Project Warlock and Hedon Bloodrite. Pay $12 or more to also receive HROT, Dread Templar, Ion Fury, AMID EVIL, DUSK, and Humble Store coupons for Ultrakill and Prodeus. These activate on Steam.

Or pay $1 or more for Tacoma. Pay $12 or more to also receive Cloudpunk, Celeste, and Gears 5. Pay $20 or more to also receive Severed Steel, Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night, and Scarlet Nexus. These activate on Steam.

Or pay $1 or more for Tower Tag and the Tower Tag soundtrack. Pay more than the average $11.99 to get Blaston and Synth Riders. Pay $12 or more to also receive Red Matter, Trover Saves the Universe, Panoptic, and Cook-Out. These activate on Steam and some require a VR device.

Or pay $1 or more for Finding Paradise. Pay more than the average $10.54 to get There Is No Game: Wrong Dimension and Huntdown. Pay $12 or more to also receive Kathy Rain: Director's Cut, Bang-On Balls: Chronicles, Clone Drone in the Danger Zone, and Shadow Man Remastered. DRMs vary.

