Weekend PC Download Deals for Mar. 4: Steam Remote Play Together Sale

Grab a friend and get into some games with the Steam Remote Play Together Sale. Playing together can mean whatever you want it to mean, whether it's diving into a campaign together with friends, playing competitively online, or having a quiet night in with family. Steam has dozens of games on sale for more than one player, but that's not all that they have this weekend. You can also check out games like Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout, Loop Hero, The Witcher 3, and many more.
Also, check out Humble this weekend, because there are a whopping five Humble Bundles available right now! Whether it's a VR bundle, a bundle featuring love letters to PC gaming's heyday, a female heroine bundle with amazing games like Celeste and Gears 5, or the continuing Sid Meier bundle, there's a good chance you'll find something you like. If not, the Humble Store may have what you're looking for.
Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:
Blizzard
- World of Warcraft: Shadowlands - $19.99 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 6 Structure Skin Bundles - $22.42 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 5 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 4 Structure Skin Bundles - $22.42 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 3 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 2 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 1 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2 Carbot Complete Bundle - $9.99 (19% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Welcome to the Nexus Bundle - $15.99 (70% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Heroic Reinforcement Bundle - $39.99 (70% off)
Epic Games Store
- Black Widow Recharged - FREE until 3/10
- Centipede Recharged - FREE until 3/10
- Dauntless Epic Slayer Kit - FREE until 3/10
- Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Extraction - $25.99 (35% off)
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla - $23.99 (60% off)
- Far Cry 6 - $35.99 (40% off)
- Riders Republic - $29.99 (50% off)
- Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game Complete Edition - $7.49 (50% off)
- Watch Dogs: Legion - $19.79 (67% off)
- More from the Epic Games Store's Ubisoft Publisher Sale.
- EA February Sale
- Battlefield 2042 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Knockout City - $8.99 (55% off)
- Star Wars Squadrons - $11.99 (70% off)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order - $9.99 (75% off)
- Star Wars Battlefront 2 Celebration Edition - $7.99 (80% off)
- Star Wars Battlefront Ultimate Edition - $3.99 (80% off)
- The Outer Worlds - $19.79 (67% off)
Fanatical
Build Your Own Platinum Bundle! For the month of March, select from the following games: Tinytopia, Time Loader, Disjunction, Gravewood High, Subway Midnight, Pine, Warhammer 40K: Mechanicus, Beyond Blue, Ancient Enemy, Low Magic Age, Partisans 1941, Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion, Praetorians HD Remaster, Tropico 5 Complete Collection, Warhammer 40K: Mechanicus Omnissiah Edition DLC, Commandos 2 HD Remaster, Lacuna: A Sci-Fi Noir Adventure, Witch It, Door Kickers Double Pack, and Cryofall. Select 3 for $9.99, 5 for $14.99, or 7 for $19.99. DRMs vary.
- Torchlight 2 [Steam] - $1.99 (90% off)
- Total War: Warhammer 3 [Steam] - $47.39 (21% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $28.19 (53% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 Premium Edition - $13.49 (55% off)
- Jurassic World Evolution 2 [Steam] - $32.99 (45% off)
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition [Steam] - $11.99 (70% off)
- Elite Dangerous [Steam] - $6.59 (78% off)
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided [Steam] - $4.19 (86% off)
Gamebillet
- Total War: Warhammer 3 [Steam] - $47.37 (21% off)
- Monster Hunter Rise [Steam] - $47.90 (20% off)
- Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin [Steam] - $35.32 (41% off)
- The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles [Steam] - $26.76 (33% off)
- Resident Evil Village [Steam] - $26.77 (55% off)
- Ghosts 'n Goblins Resurrection [Steam] - $17.92 (40% off)
- Street Fighter 5 Champion Edition [Steam] - $17.92 (40% off)
- Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection [Steam] - $17.65 (41% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $26.90 (55% off)
- Days Gone [Steam] - $29.98 (40% off)
- No Man's Sky [Steam] - $22.99 (54% off)
- Chivalry 2 [Epic] - $25.18 (37% off)
- Maneater [Steam] - $26.95 (33% off)
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate [Steam] - $29.98 (50% off)
Gamersgate
- Monster Hunter Rise [Steam] - $47.93 (20% off)
- Resident Evil Village [Steam] - $26.99 (55% off)
- The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles [Steam] - $26.99 (33% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 Premium Edition - $14.99 (50% off)
- Ghosts 'n Goblins Resurrection [Steam] - $18.08 (40% off)
- Street Fighter 5 Champion Edition [Steam] - $18.07 (40% off)
- Devil May Cry 5 + Vergil [Steam] - $17.81 (41% off)
- Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection [Steam] - $17.81 (41% off)
- Metro Exodus [Steam] - $11.69 (61% off)
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance [Steam] - $8.69 (71% off)
- Saints Row 4 Game of the Century Edition [Steam] - $5.39 (73% off)
- Pathfinder: Kingmaker Enhanced Edition Plus [Steam] - $8.59 (57% off)
GamesPlanet
- Monster Hunter Rise [Steam] - $47.99 (20% off)
- Deathloop [Steam] - $35.99 (40% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Fallout 76 - $17.99 (55% off)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising [Ubisoft] - $17.99 (70% off)
- Dragon Ball FighterZ [Steam] - $7.99 (87% off)
- CODE VEIN [Steam] - $12.99 (78% off)
- Quake [Steam] - $4.99 (50% off)
- Find the full list of weekly deals on GamesPlanet.
GOG.com
- Sherlock Holmes: Chapter One - $29.69 (34% off)
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided Digital Deluxe Edition - $6.74 (85% off)
- Haven - $14.99 (40% off)
- Frostpunk GOTY Edition - $16.65 (66% off)
- XCOM 2 - $3.59 (94% off)
- Donut County - $3.89 (70% off)
- Into the Breach - $7.49 (50% off)
- FTL Advanced Edition - $2.49 (75% off)
- Homeworld Remastered Collection - $3.49 (90% off)
- Homeworld Emergence - $0.99 (90% off)
Green Man Gaming
It's Mad March at Green Man Gaming! Find six new Mad March deals every 24 hours! Purchase a Mad March deal and you will receive 15% off of your next purchase. Visit Green Man Gaming for the latest batch of Mad March deals.
- Destiny 2 Legacy Collection [Steam] - $25.50 (57% off)
- Final Fantasy 6 [Steam] - $14.39 (20% off)
- Children of Morta [Steam] - $11.00 (50% off)
- This War of Mine [Steam] - $4.00 (80% off)
- Frostpunk [Steam] - $7.50 (75% off)
- 7 Days to Die [Steam] - $7.50 (70% off)
Humble Bundle
Subscribe to Humble Choice for $11.99 each month. For the month of March, you'll receive Desperados 3, Mass Effect Legendary Edition, Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl, The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan, Red Solstice 2: Survivors, Nebuchadnezzar, Police Stories, and Evan's Remains. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store.
Pay $1 or more for Sid Meier's Covert Action, Sid Meier's Colonization, and Sid Meier's Ace Patrol. Pay $7 or more to also receive Sid Meier's Ace Patrol: Pacific Skies, Sid Meier's Railroads, Sid Meier's Starships, and Sid Meier's Civilization 3 Complete. Pay $9 or more to also receive Sid Meier's Civilization 4: The Complete Edition, Sid Meier's Pirates, Sid Meier's Civilization 5: The Complete Edition, and Sid Meier's Civilization: Beyond Earth The Collection. Pay $15 or more to also receive Sid Meier's Civilization 6, the Rise and Fall and Gathering Storm expansions, and the Khmer & Indonesia, Nubia, Persia & Macedon, Australia, Poland, and Vikings Scenario Packs. These activate on Steam.
Or pay $1 or more for Hellbound. Pay more than the average $11.54 for Project Warlock and Hedon Bloodrite. Pay $12 or more to also receive HROT, Dread Templar, Ion Fury, AMID EVIL, DUSK, and Humble Store coupons for Ultrakill and Prodeus. These activate on Steam.
Or pay $1 or more for Tacoma. Pay $12 or more to also receive Cloudpunk, Celeste, and Gears 5. Pay $20 or more to also receive Severed Steel, Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night, and Scarlet Nexus. These activate on Steam.
Or pay $1 or more for Tower Tag and the Tower Tag soundtrack. Pay more than the average $11.99 to get Blaston and Synth Riders. Pay $12 or more to also receive Red Matter, Trover Saves the Universe, Panoptic, and Cook-Out. These activate on Steam and some require a VR device.
Or pay $1 or more for Finding Paradise. Pay more than the average $10.54 to get There Is No Game: Wrong Dimension and Huntdown. Pay $12 or more to also receive Kathy Rain: Director's Cut, Bang-On Balls: Chronicles, Clone Drone in the Danger Zone, and Shadow Man Remastered. DRMs vary.
- Tales of Arise [Steam] - $41.99 (30% off)
- Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout [Steam] - $7.99 (60% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 [Epic] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 Premium Edition - $14.99 (50% off)
- L.A. Noire - $6.99 (65% off)
- Female Hero Sale
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla Ragnarok Edition [Ubisoft] - $59.99 (40% off)
- Deathloop [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition [Steam] - $13.19 (67% off)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising [Ubisoft] - $23.99 (60% off)
- The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim Anniversary Edition [Steam] - $29.99 (40% off)
- Fallout 76 - $19.99 (50% off)
- LEGO DC Super-Villains [Steam] - $5.99 (85% off)
- Carto [Steam] - $9.99 (50% off)
- Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice [Steam] - $7.49 (75% off)
- Rage 2 - $29.99 (50% off)
- More from the Humble Store's Female Hero Sale.
- Pixel Perfect Platformers
- Hollow Knight [Steam] - $7.49 (50% off)
- Dead Cells [Steam] - $14.99 (40% off)
- KeyWe [Steam] - $16.74 (33% off)
- Phantom Abyss [Steam Early Access] - $18.74 (25% off)
- Sonic Mania [Steam] - $4.99 (75% off)
- Nidhogg 2 [Steam] - $5.99 (60% off)
- Katana ZERO [Steam] - $8.99 (40% off)
- Guacamelee 2 [Steam] - $4.99 (75% off)
- Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection [Steam] - $19.79 (34% off)
- More from the Humble Store's Pixel Perfect Platformer Sale.
- Final Fantasy 6 [Steam] - $14.39 (20% off)
Origin
- Fabulous February Sale
- Battlefield 2042 - $29.99 (50% off)
- FIFA 22 - $19.79 (67% off)
- The Sims 4 - $4.99 (88% off)
- Knockout City - $8.99 (55% off)
- It Takes Two - $19.99 (50% off)
- Lost in Random - $14.99 (50% off)
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition - $24.99 (58% off)
- Need for Speed Heat - $
- Madden NFL 22 - $17.99 (70% off)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order - $9.99 (80% off)
- Star Wars Squadrons - $9.99 (80% off)
- Command & Conquer Remastered Collection - $6.99 (65% off)
- Dead Space - $4.99 (75% off)
- More from the Origin Fabulous February Sale.
Ubisoft Store
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Extraction - $25.99 (35% off)
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla Ragnarok Edition - $59.99 (40% off)
- Far Cry 6 - $38.99 (35% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege - $8.00 (60% off)
Steam
- Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout - $7.99 (60% off)
- Loop Hero - $4.94 (67% off)
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition - $8.99 (80% off)
- Remote Play Together Sale
- The Jackbox Party Pack 8 - $20.99 (30% off)
- Haven - $14.99 (40% off)
- Untitled Goose Game - $9.99 (50% off)
- Divinity: Original Sin 2 Definitive Edition - $17.99 (60% off)
- The Ascent - $17.99 (40% off)
- Overcooked! All You Can Eat - $19.99 (50% off)
- LEGO Batman Trilogy - $4.99 (90% off)
- Golf With Your Friends - $4.94 (67% off)
- Nidhogg 2 - $5.24 (65% off)
- Castle Crashers - $2.99 (80% off)
- More from the Steam Remote Play Together Sale.
- Risk of Rain 2 - $12.49 (50% off)
- Deep Rock Galactic - $14.99 (50% off)
- Hades - $16.24 (35% off)
- The Forgotten City - $17.49 (30% off)
- Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl - $19.99 (60% off)
- What the Golf? - $6.79 (66% off)
- Final Fantasy 6 - $14.39 (20% off)
- BlazBlue Centralfiction - $19.99 (50% off)
- Blaster Master Zero 3 - $10.49 (30% off)
If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments.
