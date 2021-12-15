Evening Reading - December 15, 2021

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- Shacknews GOTY & Extra Life livestream schedule - Week of December 13, 2021
- NEO: The World Ends With You interview: How the Reaper's Game returned
- Shovel Knight Pocket Dungeon review: When puzzles fight back
- Chicory: A Colorful Tale is available now on Nintendo Switch
- Splinter Cell remake from Ubisoft Toronto made official
- All announcements and trailers from the December 2021 Nintendo Indie World Showcase
- Keanu Reeves never played Cyberpunk 2077 despite CD Projekt saying otherwise
- GTA Online: The Contract launches with radio station overhaul & Dr. Dre music
- The Dawning recipes and ingredients - Destiny 2
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Your daily dose of sudoku
This is a rather minimalist sudoku. However, what makes this possible are the various constraints and limitations of where you can and cannot put a digit.
Xbox continues its documentary
There are a few entries of this doco out now. It's well worth checking out to give you an insight into the history of Xbox!
Gun expert looks at Halo's guns
This is a rather neat video where a gun expert talks about the realism (or lack thereof) of Halo's weaponry.
Gluggle jug?
This is the first time I'm hearing of this and now I want one.
Countdown has to be one of the funniest shows on TV
Gotta love a game show with a cheeky attitude.
Optical illusion time!
This deceiving grid tricks you into thinking there's a curved line somewhere, but you can't find it. The purposefully placed gray lines of squares in a curved formation will induce your peripheral vision to interpolate curved lines [read more: https://t.co/AExsDOkINK] pic.twitter.com/4UvU7d78tr— Massimo (@Rainmaker1973) December 11, 2021
The positioning of the gray squares give it a squiggly effect. Very cool.
The Grunts in Halo Infinite are hilarious
Halo infinite by far has the best grunt dialogue pic.twitter.com/Zd322vuJiv— Anime (@Animetiddyy) December 11, 2021
Next time you play, stop and listen in on their chatter.
How good is a nice rainy night?
December 11, 2021
There's something so relaxing about falling asleep to the sound of gentle rain.
Celery is a bit of a difficult vegetable to enjoy
Sometimes the internet is worth it. pic.twitter.com/0VyeFLNnzC— Merry Whitta (@garywhitta) December 12, 2021
Even sliced up real small it's a struggle.
There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.
Here's a photo of Rad to brighten your night! He loves having a good nap with his face smooshed into the blanket.
What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.
