Evening Reading - December 15, 2021

It's nighttime in America, which means it is time for another edition of Shacknews Evening Reading.
1

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Your daily dose of sudoku

This is a rather minimalist sudoku. However, what makes this possible are the various constraints and limitations of where you can and cannot put a digit.

Xbox continues its documentary

There are a few entries of this doco out now. It's well worth checking out to give you an insight into the history of Xbox!

Gun expert looks at Halo's guns

This is a rather neat video where a gun expert talks about the realism (or lack thereof) of Halo's weaponry.

Gluggle jug?

This is the first time I'm hearing of this and now I want one.

Countdown has to be one of the funniest shows on TV

Gotta love a game show with a cheeky attitude.

Optical illusion time!

The positioning of the gray squares give it a squiggly effect. Very cool.

The Grunts in Halo Infinite are hilarious

Next time you play, stop and listen in on their chatter.

How good is a nice rainy night?

There's something so relaxing about falling asleep to the sound of gentle rain.

Celery is a bit of a difficult vegetable to enjoy

Even sliced up real small it's a struggle.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

Here's a photo of Rad to brighten your night! He loves having a good nap with his face smooshed into the blanket.

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

Hello, Meet Lola