Keanu Reeves never played Cyberpunk 2077 despite CD Projekt saying otherwise In a recent interview, Reeves claimed he doesn't play much games and hasn't sat down with Cyberpunk 2077, despite CD Projekt claiming he'd played.

Keanu Reeves is a pretty busy dude these days. He’s been putting his time into a lot of projects, including the ongoing John Wick series, the new Matrix film, and the infamous Cyberpunk 2077. Apparently, he’s too busy to play the game that featured him so heavily as Johnny Silverhand though. Despite CD Projekt previously claiming Reeves played the game, the star recently claimed he’s never sat down to experience even a bit of Cyberpunk 2077 himself.

This was revealed in the Verge interview with Matrix stars Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss that was published on December 9, 2021 as The Matrix Awakens UE5 experience came out. It was during the interview that Reeves was asked a number of things, including his thoughts on VR porn and what he thinks of modders making Johnny Silverhand sexable in Cyberpunk (he’s not revulsed by either if you were wondering). However, it also comes up in the interview whether or not he’s had a chance to play the game. To that, he said no he has not.

Despite CD Projekt's claim that Reeves played and loved Cyberpunk 2077, he claimed he's never actually sat down to play it.

Specifically, when asked whether or not Reeves had a chance to check out games, he said he’s not much of a player. When asked if Cyberpunk 2077 was an exception, he said it wasn’t.

“No, I mean I’ve seen demonstrations, but I’ve never played it,” the actor responded.

This probably wouldn’t be a big deal. As mentioned prior, Reeves is a very in-demand star these days. However, it does stand in stark contrast to comments CD Projekt President and CEO Adam Kiciński made during the company’s Q3 2020 investor Q&A.

“The next question… has Keanu Reeves played the game? Yes. Yes. He played the game. But as far as I know haven't finished yet. So -- but definitely, he played the game and he loves it.”

Seems like a rather different story, and the type that landed CD Projekt in hot water throughout the disastrous launch of Cyberpunk 2077. One could say that nowadays, Kiciński and CD Projekt are attempting to be more transparent, but they certainly weren’t at the time. Was Kiciński lying or did Reeves simply misspeak? Either way, it seems Keanu Reeves at least didn’t have to suffer the early mountain of bugs and glitches that plagued Cyberpunk 2077 gameplay. With the mountains of patch notes that have come out since Cyberpunk’s launch, he might even be able to enjoy it.