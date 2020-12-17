Sony pulls Cyberpunk 2077 from PlayStation Store, offers refunds Those unhappy with the state of Cyberpunk 2077 on PlayStation can now get a refund.

Cyberpunk 2077 has released in a less than stellar condition on console and now Sony is offering refunds for those that purchased the game digitally. Not only that, but Cyberpunk 2077 is being pulled from the PlayStation Store.

Announced on December 17 by the Ask PlayStation Twitter account, players will now be eligible for a full refund on Cyberpunk 2077. This follows Sony’s original position of not granting refunds. This was obviously at odds with CD Projekt Red’s own position, whereby the company stated it would be offering refunds to its disappointed customers.

The official statement from PlayStation is as follows:

SIE strives to ensure a high level of customer satisfaction, therefore we will begin to offer a full refund for all gamers who have purchased Cyberpunk 2077 via PlayStation Store. SIE will also be removing Cyberpunk 2077 from PlayStation Store until further notice. Once we have confirmed that you purchased Cyberpunk 2077 via PlayStation Store, we will begin processing your refund. Please note that completion of the refund may vary based on your payment method and financial institution.

The real kicker here is that Cyberpunk 2077 will no longer be on the PlayStation Store. As for when it will be added back to the platform, well, that remains to be seen. Our own Josh Hawkins noted in his Cyberpunk 2077 review that the game has a myriad of bugs and glitches, and that's when running on a powerhouse of a PC. For console players, the situation is much worse, so it's a relief to see Sony doing the right thing here.