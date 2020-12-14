New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2020 video game release dates calendarShacknews Mercury subscription service relaunchesDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideCyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough
2020 video game release dates calendar
Shacknews Mercury subscription service relaunches
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Cyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough

CD Projekt Red apologizes for poor Cyberpunk 2077 performance, offers refunds

CDPR has released a statement on Cyberpunk 2077's poor state on the PS4 and Xbox One.
Donovan Erskine
3

Cyberpunk 2077 has finally launched, and with it, a good deal of controversy. After several delays to iron out bugs and improve performance, Cyberpunk 2077 still launched in a really buggy state. Even worse, poor optimization and stability renders the game nearly unplayable on the Xbox One and PS4 consoles. The issues surrounding Cyberpunk’s launch have dominated the gaming conversation over recent days, and now developer CDPR has released a statement on the matter.

CD Projekt Red shared a statement to the Cyberpunk 2077 Twitter account on December 14, 2020. “We would like to start by apologizing for not showing the game on base last-gen consoles before it premiered and, in consequence, not allowing you to make a more informed decision about your purchase. We should have paid more attention to making it play better on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.”

Cyberpunk 2077’s latest and final delay was a direct result of the developers wanting to work on and improve the last-gen version of the RPG, so it stands to reason why so many are upset and frustrated with how the game currently plays on these systems. CDPR states that big updates are on the way in order to address these issues with patch 1 arriving in January, and the second to hit in February. 

For those that don’t care to wait for CD Projekt Red to fix a game that shouldn't have launched in a broken state, the developer is encouraging players to seek refunds, whether it be from physical or digital retailers. If players have issues doing so, they’re urged to reach out to helpmerefund@cdprojektred.com for further assistance. 

Cyberpunk 2077 also found itself in hot water when it was revealed that the game had no clear seizure warning, despite the rapid flashing lights seen in a number of story missions. For future updates on the RPG, visit the Cyberpunk 2077 topic page on Shacknews.

Contributing Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
  • Shacknews legacy 10 years
    reply
    December 14, 2020 8:00 AM

    Donovan Erskine posted a new article, CD Projekt Red apologizes for poor Cyberpunk 2077 performance, offers refunds

    • one random winner legacy 10 years
      reply
      December 14, 2020 8:49 AM

      Despite all the bullshit that lead up to and included its release I'm glad they're handling it right for the most part and hope only the moron responsible for pushing it out in this half-assed state has to make any reparations.

    • Safe For Work
      reply
      December 14, 2020 9:02 AM

      Dang, 5 hours is too many for a refund with the Epic store. I wish I could gift my license.

      • shirif legacy 10 years
        reply
        December 14, 2020 9:19 AM

        Given the state of things, you could still request a refund.

        Even consoles are offering refunds and they have a no-refund policy

      • senor135 legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        December 14, 2020 5:12 PM

        pretty sure i saw that CDPR will try to give a refund directly, if you cant get it through the seller....? how that works, im not sure

    • EnhancedInterrogator legacy 10 years
      reply
      December 14, 2020 9:34 AM

      Crazy, but they should have seen this coming given how it performs and looks on last gen.

      And it's only for a week, so I don't think this is going to be catastrophic for them financially.

Hello, Meet Lola