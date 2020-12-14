CD Projekt Red apologizes for poor Cyberpunk 2077 performance, offers refunds CDPR has released a statement on Cyberpunk 2077's poor state on the PS4 and Xbox One.

Cyberpunk 2077 has finally launched, and with it, a good deal of controversy. After several delays to iron out bugs and improve performance, Cyberpunk 2077 still launched in a really buggy state. Even worse, poor optimization and stability renders the game nearly unplayable on the Xbox One and PS4 consoles. The issues surrounding Cyberpunk’s launch have dominated the gaming conversation over recent days, and now developer CDPR has released a statement on the matter.

CD Projekt Red shared a statement to the Cyberpunk 2077 Twitter account on December 14, 2020. “We would like to start by apologizing for not showing the game on base last-gen consoles before it premiered and, in consequence, not allowing you to make a more informed decision about your purchase. We should have paid more attention to making it play better on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.”

Cyberpunk 2077’s latest and final delay was a direct result of the developers wanting to work on and improve the last-gen version of the RPG, so it stands to reason why so many are upset and frustrated with how the game currently plays on these systems. CDPR states that big updates are on the way in order to address these issues with patch 1 arriving in January, and the second to hit in February.

For those that don’t care to wait for CD Projekt Red to fix a game that shouldn't have launched in a broken state, the developer is encouraging players to seek refunds, whether it be from physical or digital retailers. If players have issues doing so, they’re urged to reach out to helpmerefund@cdprojektred.com for further assistance.

Cyberpunk 2077 also found itself in hot water when it was revealed that the game had no clear seizure warning, despite the rapid flashing lights seen in a number of story missions. For future updates on the RPG, visit the Cyberpunk 2077 topic page on Shacknews.