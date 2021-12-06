New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2021 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake2022 video game release dates calendar
2021 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake
2022 video game release dates calendar

The Matrix Awakens UE5 experience revealed for pre-download on PS5 & Xbox Series X/S

Built in Unreal Engine 5, The Matrix Awakens experience will be released following a premiere on the night of The Game Awards.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
1

It would appear that the new film in the Matrix franchise will play a part at The Game Awards 2021. Epic Games just announced a new tech demo experience of The Matrix Awakens and its world built in Unreal Engine 5. What’s more, the experience is available for pre-download on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S now and will become available after a premiere on the night of The Game Awards 2021.

Epic Games revealed the upcoming The Matrix Returns Unreal Engine 5 experience on the official Epic Games Twitter on December 6, 2021. The Matrix Awakens experience will take fans inside the world of the upcoming The Matrix Resurrections film to experience “a glimpse into the future of interactive storytelling and entertainment with Unreal Engine 5.” The experience will be available on both Xbox Series X/S and PS5 and is available for pre-download on both console platforms. It will officially become available after a premiere at The Game Awards on December 9, 2021.

Geoff Keighley took a shellacking over the weekend for his decision not to take a stance on Activision Blizzard’s many troubles ahead of The Game Awards 2021 (in which ABK still plays some role with Call of Duty: Warzone among nominees for an award). After addressing the situation briefly, it seems it’s back to business with The Matrix Awakens this Monday. The good news is that with The Matrix Awakens UE5 experience already available for pre-download, fans only need to wait till the premiere passes on December 9 for it to become available to view.

 If you’d like to get a glimpse at what  The Matrix Resurrections offers ahead of its December 22, 2021 release date, then be sure to check out The Matrix Awakens UE5 experience when it launches on December 9, this week.

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola