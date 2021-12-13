Shacknews GOTY & Extra Life livestream schedule - Week of December 13, 2021 It's Game of the Year week! Take a look at our multi-day streaming plans for the end-of-year event.

Greetings Shackers. It’s our final week in the (virtual) office here at Shacknews, and we’re going to be ending the year in style. This week, we’ll be streaming several of 2021’s biggest games as we build up to the reveal of our yearly awards. Plus, there will be some special episodes of our weekly shows thrown into the mix. Please, take a look.

Shacknews livestream schedule – Week of December 13, 2021

You can find all our livestreams on Twitch.tv/Shacknews. Here is what you can expect from our standard livestream offerings this week.

Shacknews Livestream Schedule Stream Name When to Watch Wide World of Electronic Sports Monday at 3:30 p.m. PT / 6:30 p.m. ET skankcore64 with Bryan Lefler Wednesday at 7 p.m. PT / 10 p.m. ET Pop! Goes the Culture! With Donovan and Greg Friday at 11 a.m. PT / 2 p.m. ET The Shacknews Dump with Blake and TJ Friday at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET skankcore64 with Bryan Lefler Sunday at 3 p.m. PT / 6 p.m. ET

Our proper Game of the Year livestreams will kick off on Tuesday with a look back at some of the year's biggest games.

Shacknews GOTY & Extra Life Livestream Schedule - Tuesday, December 14 Stream Game Host When to Watch Deathloop TJ Denzer 9 a.m. PT / 12 p.m. ET Pokemon Brilliant Diamond Donovan Erskine 10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET Hitman 3 Bill Lavoy + Blake Morse 11 a.m. PT / 2 p.m. ET Resident Evil 4 VR TJ Denzer 12 p.m. PT / 3 p.m. ET Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Blake Morse 1 p.m. PT / 4 p.m. ET It Takes Two Blake Morse + Asif Khan 2 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. ET Monster Hunter Rise TJ Denzer 3 p.m. PT / 6 p.m. ET Metroid Dread Blake Morse 4 p.m. PT / 7 p.m. ET

We'll continue our GOTY streaming on Wednesday with more games and discussions about our favorite releases of 2021.

Shacknews GOTY & Extra Life Livestream Schedule - Wednesday, December 15 Stream Game Host When to Watch Guilty Gear Strive TJ Denzer 9 a.m. PT / 12 p.m. ET Pac-Man 99 Shack Staff 10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET Back 4 Blood Blake Morse + Shack Staff 11 a.m. PT / 2 p.m. ET Returnal Donovan Erskine 12 p.m. PT / 3 p.m. ET Knockout City Shack Staff 1 p.m. PT / 4 p.m. ET Psychonauts 2 TJ Denzer 2 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. ET Death's Door Blake Morse 3 p.m. PT / 6 p.m. ET Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury Asif Khan 4 p.m. PT / 7 p.m. ET

We'll wrap things up with a final round of GOTY streams on Thursday.

Shacknews GOTY & Extra Life Livestream Schedule - Thursday, December 16 Stream Game Host When to Watch Animal Crossing: New Horizons Blake Morse, David Craddock, Asif Khan, and Bill Lavoy 9 a.m. PT / 12 p.m. ET Mario Party Superstars Blake Morse, David Craddock, Asif Khan, and TJ Denzer 10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET Halo Infinite Samuel Chandler + Shack Staff 12 p.m. PT / 3 p.m. ET Shacknews Hall of Fame Induction Shack Staff 2 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. ET

Although specific staffers are named as hosts, several members of the Shacknews team will be present for every stream, chatting it up and discussing awards with the players. This will be our final week of streaming in 2021 before we head out for winter break. If you'd like to support our charitable efforts at Extra Life, it would mean a lot. You can also support the Shacknews Twitch channel at no additional charge through Prime Gaming.

If you're looking for even more Shacknews content, we've got a library of videos over on the Shacknews and GamerHubTV YouTube channels.