Evening Reading - December 8, 2021

In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- Halo Infinite review: Flawless cowboy
- Shacknews Direct: Introducing Shackpets!
- The Long Dark Creator Raphael van Lierop on Blackrock and the future of Survival mode
- GameStop (GME) has $1.4 billion in cash on hand following $300 million outflow in Q3 2021
- GameStop (GME) stock initially drops in reaction to worse than expected Q3 2021 loss
- GameStop (GME) Q3 2021 earnings results show larger than expected loss as revenues beat
- Battlefield 2042 Update 3.01 patch notes takes aim at hit detection
- Sakurai's post-Smash Bros. Ultimate future might not include creating more games
- Grand Theft Auto Online's The Contract features GTA 5's Franklin & new music from Dr. Dre
- Astroneer touches down on Nintendo Switch in January
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Your daily dose of sudoku
Today's sudoku is themed around flying to different cities as part of a world tour. What a lovely design!
A classic Twitter joke
Nice tweet you have there. Be a shame if you didn’t cover the entirety of human experience.— Lauren Hough (@laurenthehough) December 2, 2021
I think some Reply Guys forget what it's like to talk to a real person.
How come my body doesn't play nice?
MY BODY AT 3AM: let’s wake him up for no reason— Matt Buechele (@mattbooshell) December 3, 2021
MY BODY TEN MINUTES TILL ALARM: let’s make him feel more comfortable than he’s ever felt in his life
Imagine waking up feeling fully rested and restored.
The best customer service
thank god 😌 pic.twitter.com/JnZzAYptd0— Tyler The Blatant Homosexual 🏳️🌈🏳️⚧️ (@TylerAlbertario) December 4, 2021
Been waiting a long time for this moment.
There are a whole lot of photos from the 2000s that are going to look great
December 3, 2021
RAWR XD
Be careful pondering your orb
December 5, 2021
The last thing you want is for it to bonk you on the face.
It's me looking at my teammates
Pondering my (teammate's) orb pic.twitter.com/3WnuYucKre— Brendan's Resolve (Adept) (@Brrunt) December 5, 2021
A snapshot of my run at the Destiny 2 dungeon last night.
Don't look at it
This is how NFTs work pic.twitter.com/jGKxGlIGAe— Lily (@lilydont) December 5, 2021
Did you manage to not look at it?
Custom reload animations
This dude’s whole account is just him reloading things as if he’s in a video game and it’s beautiful pic.twitter.com/X8owK0O3q9— Josiah Renaudin (@JosiahRenaudin) December 4, 2021
These could be Battlefield Easter eggs.
-
