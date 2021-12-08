New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Evening Reading - December 8, 2021

It's nighttime in America, which means it is time for another edition of Shacknews Evening Reading.
Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Your daily dose of sudoku

Today's sudoku is themed around flying to different cities as part of a world tour. What a lovely design!

A classic Twitter joke

I think some Reply Guys forget what it's like to talk to a real person.

How come my body doesn't play nice?

Imagine waking up feeling fully rested and restored.

The best customer service

Been waiting a long time for this moment.

There are a whole lot of photos from the 2000s that are going to look great

RAWR XD

Be careful pondering your orb

The last thing you want is for it to bonk you on the face.

It's me looking at my teammates

A snapshot of my run at the Destiny 2 dungeon last night.

Don't look at it

Did you manage to not look at it?

Custom reload animations

These could be Battlefield Easter eggs.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

It's getting warm, which means Rad is trying to find places to have cuddles and feel cool.

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

Hello, Meet Lola