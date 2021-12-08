Evening Reading - December 8, 2021

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

Your daily dose of sudoku

Today's sudoku is themed around flying to different cities as part of a world tour. What a lovely design!

A classic Twitter joke

Nice tweet you have there. Be a shame if you didn’t cover the entirety of human experience. — Lauren Hough (@laurenthehough) December 2, 2021

I think some Reply Guys forget what it's like to talk to a real person.

How come my body doesn't play nice?

MY BODY AT 3AM: let’s wake him up for no reason



MY BODY TEN MINUTES TILL ALARM: let’s make him feel more comfortable than he’s ever felt in his life — Matt Buechele (@mattbooshell) December 3, 2021

Imagine waking up feeling fully rested and restored.

The best customer service

thank god 😌 pic.twitter.com/JnZzAYptd0 — Tyler The Blatant Homosexual 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️ (@TylerAlbertario) December 4, 2021

Been waiting a long time for this moment.

There are a whole lot of photos from the 2000s that are going to look great

RAWR XD

Be careful pondering your orb

The last thing you want is for it to bonk you on the face.

It's me looking at my teammates

A snapshot of my run at the Destiny 2 dungeon last night.

Don't look at it

This is how NFTs work pic.twitter.com/jGKxGlIGAe — Lily (@lilydont) December 5, 2021

Did you manage to not look at it?

Custom reload animations

This dude’s whole account is just him reloading things as if he’s in a video game and it’s beautiful pic.twitter.com/X8owK0O3q9 — Josiah Renaudin (@JosiahRenaudin) December 4, 2021

These could be Battlefield Easter eggs.

