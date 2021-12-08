Sakurai's post-Smash Bros. Ultimate future might not include creating more games In a recent conversation about his future, Masahiro Sakurai said that he wants to 'keep an open mind' which might not include making new video games.

Masahiro Sakurai has been making so much video game content over decades that it’s really hard to imagine the industry without his hand in it, but recently he revealed that this might be a possibility following the finish of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. Nintendo’s party fighter is complete, and Sakurai recently spoke to his future following the game. In that, he shared that we should not only temper expectations on another Smash title anytime soon, but his next ventures may not be in video games at all.

Sakurai recently had an email interview with IGN in which he spoke to both the future of Smash and his future in video games. While many latched onto the fact that Masahiro Sakurai said there are no plans in the works for a new Super Smash Bros. he knows of with the finish of work on Ultimate, he went further to say that his future might not even be in video games.

“I may not necessarily continue with creating more games, as I could potentially go down a different path,” Sakurai told IGN.

Masahiro Sakurai's efforts in game design date back to Kirby's Dream Land on the Game Boy in 1992. He has been an iconic hand behind that and further franchises like Kid Icarus and Smash Bros. since.

It’s truly an outlandish thought to think of Masahiro Sakurai moving on from video games, but he doesn’t necessarily make it so cut and dry either. More specifically, he mentions that he might not be behind any new creations himself.

“As for involvement with the gaming industry, there are various ways to do that,” Sakurai continues. “I like to keep an open mind about what I should do and take a look at all the different possibilities.”

No one could fault Sakurai for stepping away from games for a while after the years of titanic effort he poured into Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. With the final set of patch notes out and work officially complete on the game for the foreseeable future, we can only hope Sakurai’s passion and creativity stays vibrant wherever the future takes him.