Super Smash Bros. Ultimate update version 13.0.1 patch notes The final fighter balance patch notes for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate have dropped, bringing a last major list of character changes to the game.

We’ve finally arrived at the end of the road for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate fighter balance updates. Smash Ultimate update version 13.0.1 has dropped and with it comes the final major and foreseeable changes to the game’s roster of the characters. Who got buffed? Who got nerfed? Who is destined to stay the same with all of their perks and flaws? You’ll find all of the changes here.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate update version 13.0.1 patch notes

This final set of patch notes for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate update version 13.0.1 represents the last major list of fighter balances, fixes, and tweaks that will come to the game.

The Super Smash Bros. Ultimate update version 13.0.1 patch notes dropped late on December 1, 2021 on Nintendo’s support pages. As previously teased by Nintendo, this is the last major fighter rebalance update that will come to the game unless it needs a hotfix or anything of the sort. Let’s begin with the general changes to the game.

General

Game-balance adjustments have been made.

The Samus (Metroid Dread) & E.M.M.I. (Metroid Dread) amiibo are now supported. Note: If you go to amiibo in Games & More and tap these amiibo to the NFC area, you can receive their spirits. Note: Samus (Metroid Dread) can be used as a Figure Player (FP).

Several issues have been fixed to improve gameplay experience.

Finally, below are the list of balances and updates to the fighters.

Fighter Move Change Donkey Kong Neutral Attack 2 Increased the amount of time hit detection lasts.

Reduced vulnerability. Donkey Kong Down Tilt Attack Extended the amount of time opponents will be in the damage animation. Donkey Kong Neutral Special Increased the speed that super armor activates. Link Neutral Attack 1 Increased attack speed. Link Down Tilt Attack Adjusted launch angle. Link Up Smash Attack Extended launch distance for the final attack. Peach Side Special Made it easier to grab edges. Daisy Side Special Made it easier to grab edges. Ice Climbers Dash Attack Increased attack speed. Ice Climbers Down Smash Attack Extended launch distance. Ice Climbers Up Special Increased attack speed.

Increased the speed of the edge-grab range detection. Falco Dash Attack Increased attack power while maintaining launch distance. Falco Side Smash Attack Increased the attack range in the front to match the visual. Mewtwo Side Tilt Attack Increased power.

Extended launch distance. Mewtwo Forward Throw Increased power. Meta Knight Up Smash Attack Increased attack range.

Adjusted so opponents won’t fall over when hit with the first or second hit. Meta Knight Forward Air Attack Increased power. Meta Knight Back Air Attack Increased power. Meta Knight Up Throw Extended launch distance. Wario Neutral Attack 1 Increased power.

Reduced vulnerability. Wario Neutral Attack 2 Increased attack power while maintaining launch distance.

Reduced vulnerability. Ike Neutral Attack ３ Increased power.

Extended launch distance. Ike Up Smash Attack Extended launch distance for the high-damage range. Ike Side Special Increased power when starting to charge forward on the ground.

Extended launch distance when starting to charge forward on the ground. Mega Man Dash Attack Extended launch distance for the final attack.

Increased attack speed. Mega Man Down Smash Attack Extended the damage range downward. Mega Man Side Special Increased power. Rosalina & Luma Basic Movements Shortened the launch distance when Luma is launched. Rosalina & Luma Down Smash Attack Extended Rosalina's damage range inward. Robin Flurry Attack Increased attack range.

Increased power. Robin Flurry Attack to KO Increased attack range. Bowser Jr. Dash Attack Made it easier to hit multiple times.

Increased power. Bowser Jr. Down Tilt Attack Made it easier to hit multiple times.

Adjusted launch angle for the final attack. Bowser Jr. Up Smash Attack Increased power. Bowser Jr. Side Special Extended launch distance when spinning. Ryu Side Tilt Attack (Strong) Increased attack speed. Ryu Neutral Special Increased attack power while maintaining launch distance for light, medium, heavy, and command-input attacks. Ryu Side Special Reduced vulnerability for light, medium, heavy, and command-input attacks when used on the ground. Cloud Down Special Increased attack speed for Finishing Touch. Inkling etc. Reduced vulnerability when reloading ink. Inkling Side Tilt Attack Increased power.

Extended launch distance. Inkling Up Tilt Attack Made it easier to hit opponents on the ground. Inkling Side Smash Attack Made it easier to hit the high-damage range. Inkling Neutral Special Extended the distance of the shot. Ridley Dash Attack Increased power.

Extended launch distance. Piranha Plant Side Tilt Attack Extended launch distance for the final attack. Piranha Plant Down Tilt Attack Increased the amount of time hit detection lasts.

Reduced vulnerability. Piranha Plant Down Air Attack Increased the amount of time the meteor effect lasts for the damage window. Piranha Plant Down Special Shortened the time to use the move. Min Min Basic Movements Reduced the power against shields for each punch.

Adjusted the length of some of the animations when knocked down on the ground to match other fighters. Min Min Neutral Air Attack Increased the vulnerability when landing. Min Min Side Smash Attack Reduced the duration of the Dragon's beam. Steve Up Smash Attack Reduced the duration of an opponent's animation when they are struck by different parts of this attack. Pyra Basic Movements Adjusted the length of some of the animations when knocked down on the ground to match other fighters. Pyra Side Special Increased vulnerability. Mythra Basic Movements Adjusted the length of some of the animations when knocked down on the ground to match other fighters. Mythra Side Smash Attack Shortened launch distance. Sora Basic Movements Adjusted the length of some of the animations when knocked down on the ground to match other fighters.

That covers the entirety of the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate update version 13.0.1 patch notes. Did your character get buffed? Nerfed? Are you happy with how they ended up in the end? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty section below.