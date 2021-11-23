New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Shacknews Direct: Introducing Shackpets!

The first official Shacknews mobile app is here, but it might not be exactly what you were expecting. Check out Shackpets!
Asif Khan
The first official Shacknews app was just announced during our Shacknews Direct video presentation livestream. Behold, Shackpets!



Introducing Shackpets, our first official Shacknews mobile app 

Shackpets will be the ultimate battle for cuteness and is available to download for free on App Store and Google Play. Here's our Shackpets reveal trailer that just aired on Shacknews Twitch!

I have spent the last few years on dating apps, trying to figure out what makes them feel good to use, and I believe it is not the opportunity to hook up with a human, but the ability to make snap judgements on photos.

What if we took the core mechanics of a dating app and made something way better? That's Shackpets!
What if we took the core mechanics of a dating app and made something way better? That's Shackpets!

Shackpets core mission is to spread positivity through pet pictures. It will be the ultimate battle for cuteness. No comments, no sliding into DMs, no selfies, just pictures of adorable animals. I believe that pictures of pets are one of the best parts of the Internet, but I don't enjoy having to scroll through other people's posts to find a pic of their cats or dogs.

Shackpets will serve as a destination for people searching for pet pictures online.

Puppy Lola is basically the final boss of Shackpets.
Puppy Lola is basically the final boss of Shackpets.

Shackpets uses our own proprietary Ventura Pet Detection algorithm that is a modified image detection API, and we will also be moderating the platform with our actual human Shackmods.

Anyone with a Shacknews.com account is free to jump into the app now to vote and find out if their pet is the cutest in the world! Head over to the official Shackpets landing page to find out more, or give our Shacknews Direct video presentation a watch.

I hope you enjoyed today's Shacknews Direct. Let us know what you think of Shackpets in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below. The app is available now on Android and iOS.

Let's spread some positivity through pet pictures!

Luminary

