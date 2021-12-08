The Long Dark Creator Raphael van Lierop on Blackrock and the future of Survival mode

The Long Dark added the Blackrock region to the Survival mode today, bringing the total number of playable regions to 12, not including several transitions zones. Since its early access release on Steam in 2014, The Long Dark has evolved in not only how much content it offers, but also the gameplay systems at work. In the lead up to Blackrock’s release, Founder and Creative Director of Hinterland Studios, Raphael van Lierop, took time to answer some questions about the newest region added to the Quiet Apocalypse, as well as the future of The Long Dark.

Shacknews: The Long Dark has some iconic in-game locations, like the Summit of Timberwolf Mountain or the Riken in Desolation Point. Where does Blackrock Penitentiary rank among the more iconic places you can visit?

Raphael van Lierop: I’m sure everyone has their own opinion on what the most iconic locations on Great Bear Island are, but in general each region has at least one location that we designed and placed to become the showcase “hero” place for that area. Each of these places serves as a useful survival hub based on the resources it typically holds and its proximity to other locations (like region transitions, train tracks, fishing holes, etc.), and usually gets a bit more personality as a result.

Blackrock is one of only two regions in the game that was created specifically for a story episode – the other being Milton which we created for Episode One – so I think that lends it a bit of extra cachet, as not only was an entire episode staged there, but the episode focus meant we could put a lot more attention and resources into it. Having a big stone prison at the foot of a mountain gives Blackrock some extra heft as a location, I think. It feeds into the mythology of Great Bear as a desolate frontier on the edge of the world. That said, it’s a bit out of the way (by intention) so we’ll have to see if it emerges as a favourite for our long-term Survival Mode players. It’s not easy to get to, or to get away from.

Shacknews: How would you describe Blackrock to someone who has never been there before?

Raphael van Lierop: Alcatraz in the mountains. It’s a forbidding, Victorian-era stone prison against the backdrop of a harsh wilderness and a giant mountain peak behind it. The kind of place where the surrounding wilderness is more effective than any wall or razor-wire. It’s kind of an intimidating place, and it feels unsettling to be there. Every other major human-made location in the game that’s abandoned has a fairly utilitarian purpose and refers to a precious resource once harvested from Great Bear – power plants, canneries, whaling stations, etc. Blackrock is there because it’s a harsh and dangerous place strong enough to keep very bad people away from the rest of the world.

Shacknews: Can you talk about the inspirations behind the Blackrock region and the penitentiary?

Raphael van Lierop: We wanted the story in Episode Four to shift in tone to something a bit darker, more desperate, and to introduce more of a hostile human presence in the form of Mathis and his gang, not to mention the threat of Donner. This helps in the lead up to completing the WINTERMUTE story in Episode Five. Prior to Episode Four, Mackenzie and Astrid have mainly faced the dangers of the natural world. In Episode Four, we start to see that humans might be the real threat. We also wanted a good place to introduce Jace, who is very important in Episode Five, and create some drama between her and the convicts that would tell us something about who she is as a survivor. So really the choice of a remote prison was meant as a thematic backdrop for all this character drama.

Shacknews: When Blackrock arrives in Survival mode it will be the 12th fully developed region for The Long Dark. When you first launched on Steam in 2014, did you ever think you'd get to that number?

Raphael van Lierop: Blackrock brings our playable world to 55 square kms! It’s a big world, especially when you consider we don’t have any kind of fast-travel mechanism in the game (by design). When we launched the game on Steam in 2014 I had the general idea for how the events of the story would flow through the world of Great Bear and take the player through specific locations as Astrid and Mackenzie moved towards Perseverance Mills, but certainly the world has become a lot bigger than we ever expected.

Shacknews: Looking at the world map there doesn't appear to be many spots left to fill on Great Bear island. Do you have more regions planned going forward?

Raphael van Lierop: Yes, we have more regions planned, for the conclusion of WINTERMUTE, and beyond.

Shacknews: The Long Dark is out on PC, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch. Any plans to release versions specifically for PS5 and XBS X|S?

Raphael van Lierop: Yes, we have plans for next-gen versions for Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and high-end PC. We’ll have more news to share about those plans in the new year. Since there’s so much content in the game, global visual improvements are a lot of work so we’re trying to find the right balance between improving the visual quality and performance of the game, and finding the right way to justify the development effort to do so as it gets quite expensive. Currently the platforms have not really opened a clear path that permits developers to charge for that extra content – it’s become expected for free – so we have to find the right way to approach this.

Shacknews: You put out a questionnaire to poll your players on what they wanted to see from The Long Dark and Hinterland going forward. What can you tell us about the coming months and years for The Long Dark?

Raphael van Lierop: We’re releasing a dev diary along with our next Survival Update (launches the week of December 6th!) and I touch on some of those plans in there. High-level, we’re working on a plan that will allow us to continue to update Survival Mode into the future and to put more priority back on improving and evolving the “sandbox” portion of our game, while also finishing up the WINTERMUTE story and setting up the foundation for the future of The Long Dark. The dev diary also talks about our plans for Mod Support and other things.

I think the main take-away from the community poll we took – where over 70% of our players said they wanted to pay for new content – is that we have a community who cares a lot about the game and wants us to continue supporting it. And so we are trying to find the best way to do that while also ensuring it is cost-effective for our studio and fair for our customers.

We’ve given away seven years of free updates to Survival Mode and while that’s been the backbone of our community growth, it’s not necessarily a sustainable business model as we also try to grow the studio to create new things, so I think we’re at the point now where we feel like it’s ok to create a paid upgrade path for Survival Mode specifically (all Story episodes will continue to be free for current players). Now our focus is figuring out how to do that in a way that is sustainable for our team and also feels very fair to our players.

We know there’s a lot of greed in the industry right now and it’s very important to our studio that we feel good about our approach to business and our ethics around how we treat our customers. Profitability is not the priority; creating a sustainable long-term business is. So our entire approach to making games and growing our studio is informed by that philosophy. It means we’re growing slowly and carefully, but we’re coming up on nearly 10 years in business so hopefully that also means we’re doing something right. All that said, things change quickly in the games business, and I don’t take anything for granted. We try to focus on creating quality experiences and making good on our promises to our players, and hopefully the rest takes care of itself.

Image Credit: The Long Dark

It appears that The Long Dark has quite the future in front of it. Blackrock is the exciting new toy for fans of Survival mode, but it’s not going to be the last. You can read more about the future of The Long Dark with the December 2021 developer diary, and we’ll be sure to keep bugging Raphael with questions as the game evolves. You can track all The Long Dark coverage we have via the topic page on Shacknews.