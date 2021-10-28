Evening Reading - October 28, 2021

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

If Buzz Lightyear was in the Smash series

That space ranger has seen quite the evolution over the years.

Peak self-awareness

Nobody can top this Halloween costume. pic.twitter.com/PtlCyYHYhL — $ (@2000sphase) October 24, 2021

Will Poulter outdid himself with this one.

Fun indie games on Switch

Looking for a new game? Join @TheVTran, @aerial_knight, and @CorneliaGeppert as they share the love and recommend some of their favorite hidden gem games on #NintendoSwitch!



Which ones are you checking out? pic.twitter.com/keOfovTBAI — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) October 27, 2021

Listen to these devs spotlight some of their favorite Switch games!

Stop scrolling for a sec

Your wholesome meme for the day.

Spinning kicks

Me trying to learn a new character in a fighting game.

Facebook is now Meta...

this all happened because zuckerberg never meta girl until college — Brandy Jensen (@BrandyLJensen) October 28, 2021

Imagine society if Zuckerberg wasn't a dweeb.

Wendy's sends a jab at Meta

Changing name to Meat — Meat (@Wendys) October 28, 2021

The godfather of brands on social media had to weigh in on this one.

Sweet Baby Ray's bookend

Zuck is just like us! Sauce on the living room shelf pic.twitter.com/nq0QdWISzN — Anthony Miale (@anferno) October 28, 2021

Good to know that we will have good BBQ sauce in the metaverse.

Apex Legends Ash gameplay

Check out this gameplay of Apex Legends' newest character, Ash!

Check out this gameplay of Apex Legends' newest character, Ash!

