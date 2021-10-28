Evening Reading - October 28, 2021

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
- Square Enix celebrates Tomb Raider's 25th anniversary with new franchise announcements
- Sony forms PlayStation PC label for its PC ports
- Valorant delays new Agent release by two weeks
- Knockout City gets boosted to 120 FPS on new consoles next week
- Bobby Kotick requests lower $62,500 salary until Activision Blizzard workplace culture improves
- Ubisoft H1 2022 earnings report shows Far Cry 6 sales in line with Assassin's Creed Odyssey's launch
- Apex Legends: Escape hands-on preview: Raining Ash
- Sony PlayStation 5 console tops 13 million units in lifetime sales
- Meta is Facebook's new company name
- Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas announced for Oculus Quest 2
If Buzz Lightyear was in the Smash series
October 27, 2021
That space ranger has seen quite the evolution over the years.
Peak self-awareness
Nobody can top this Halloween costume. pic.twitter.com/PtlCyYHYhL— $ (@2000sphase) October 24, 2021
Will Poulter outdid himself with this one.
Fun indie games on Switch
Looking for a new game? Join @TheVTran, @aerial_knight, and @CorneliaGeppert as they share the love and recommend some of their favorite hidden gem games on #NintendoSwitch!— Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) October 27, 2021
Which ones are you checking out? pic.twitter.com/keOfovTBAI
Listen to these devs spotlight some of their favorite Switch games!
Stop scrolling for a sec
October 28, 2021
Your wholesome meme for the day.
Spinning kicks
October 26, 2021
Me trying to learn a new character in a fighting game.
Facebook is now Meta...
this all happened because zuckerberg never meta girl until college— Brandy Jensen (@BrandyLJensen) October 28, 2021
Imagine society if Zuckerberg wasn't a dweeb.
Wendy's sends a jab at Meta
Changing name to Meat— Meat (@Wendys) October 28, 2021
The godfather of brands on social media had to weigh in on this one.
Sweet Baby Ray's bookend
Zuck is just like us! Sauce on the living room shelf pic.twitter.com/nq0QdWISzN— Anthony Miale (@anferno) October 28, 2021
Good to know that we will have good BBQ sauce in the metaverse.
Apex Legends Ash gameplay
Check out this gameplay of Apex Legends' newest character, Ash!
