Evening Reading - October 28, 2021
Donovan Erskine
Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

If Buzz Lightyear was in the Smash series

That space ranger has seen quite the evolution over the years.

Peak self-awareness

Will Poulter outdid himself with this one.

Fun indie games on Switch

Listen to these devs spotlight some of their favorite Switch games!

Stop scrolling for a sec

Your wholesome meme for the day.

Spinning kicks

Me trying to learn a new character in a fighting game.

Facebook is now Meta...

Imagine society if Zuckerberg wasn't a dweeb.

Wendy's sends a jab at Meta

The godfather of brands on social media had to weigh in on this one.

Sweet Baby Ray's bookend

Good to know that we will have good BBQ sauce in the metaverse.

Apex Legends Ash gameplay

Check out this gameplay of Apex Legends' newest character, Ash!

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

