Valorant delays new Agent release by two weeks

Valorant's next Agent will launch two weeks after the start of Episode 3 Act 3.
Donovan Erskine
1

Valorant is less than a week away from the start of Episode 3 Act 3, which will bring a new Battle Pass, as well as a competitive reset. Developer Riot Games has also been teasing a new Agent that will come to the game’s roster with the new Act. However, there has been a delay, and the new Agent will not be ready with the release of the Episode 3 Act 3 patch. The new Agent is now planned to launch two weeks after the start of the act.

Riot Games announced the delay of the latest Valorant Agent in a post to the game’s website. The Agent will now be released with Valorant update 3.10, which is scheduled for two weeks after the start of Act 3. John Goscicki, Valorant’s character producer, spoke more about the delay:

Specifically, Riot Games states that the visual clues of what the Agent is doing aren’t as clear as they want them to be. The language is vague on what this particularly pertains to, as to not reveal the Agent’s abilities yet.

In Valorant, proper and accurate information is important for player strategy and decision-making, so it makes sense that Riot Games wants to delay its latest Agent in order to improve visual cues. The new Valorant Agent will launch two weeks after Episode 3 Act 3 with the 3.10 update. Act 3 is set to start around November 2, 2021.

Contributing Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

