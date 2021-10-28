Valorant delays new Agent release by two weeks Valorant's next Agent will launch two weeks after the start of Episode 3 Act 3.

Valorant is less than a week away from the start of Episode 3 Act 3, which will bring a new Battle Pass, as well as a competitive reset. Developer Riot Games has also been teasing a new Agent that will come to the game’s roster with the new Act. However, there has been a delay, and the new Agent will not be ready with the release of the Episode 3 Act 3 patch. The new Agent is now planned to launch two weeks after the start of the act.

Riot Games announced the delay of the latest Valorant Agent in a post to the game’s website. The Agent will now be released with Valorant update 3.10, which is scheduled for two weeks after the start of Act 3. John Goscicki, Valorant’s character producer, spoke more about the delay:

As development progressed on the new Agent, it was clear to us that they were not at the quality bar you’ve come to expect from us. It’s why we’ve opted to hold the Agent for an additional two weeks, while we work on polishing up those final aspects. Sometimes the last 10% of work really brings together the previous 90% of work.

Specifically, Riot Games states that the visual clues of what the Agent is doing aren’t as clear as they want them to be. The language is vague on what this particularly pertains to, as to not reveal the Agent’s abilities yet.

In Valorant, proper and accurate information is important for player strategy and decision-making, so it makes sense that Riot Games wants to delay its latest Agent in order to improve visual cues. The new Valorant Agent will launch two weeks after Episode 3 Act 3 with the 3.10 update. Act 3 is set to start around November 2, 2021.