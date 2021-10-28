New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Sony PlayStation 5 console tops 13 million units in lifetime sales

In its Q2 2021 earnings report, Sony reveals that it's sold over 13 million PS5 consoles.
Donovan Erskine
1

Sony, like many companies around the world this week, is making its quarterly financial report for the last few months. In the report, Sony details how its business has performed over the last quarter, and a good deal of this business had to do with its gaming branch. It’s in the Q2 2021 earnings report that Sony announces that it’s sold more than 13 million PS5 consoles worldwide.

On page 5 of Sony’s Q2 2021 earnings report, the company shares its PS4 and PS5 unit sales over the last couple of years. We can see that 3.3 million PlayStation 5 consoles were sold over the recent quarters. Adding up the total numbers from each quarter, we can see that the PS5 has crossed 13.4 million sales since it originally launched in November of last year.

The ongoing chip shortage has caused major production issues for most consumer electronics, including the PlayStation 5. It’s been incredibly hard for fans to get their hands on consoles, so it was impressive that Sony was still able to move so many units despite the issues. It’s also a good sign for the console’s future, one the chip shortage begins to ease and more consoles get out there.

The PlayStation 5 has moved over 13 million units in its lifetime. 3.3 million of those sales came in the last quarter, and was a big part of Sony’s business, as gaming and network services were the company's largest revenue segment in 2021. For more on all of the earnings reports and financial news dropping this week, Shacknews is your place.

Contributing Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

