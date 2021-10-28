Sony PlayStation 5 console tops 13 million units in lifetime sales In its Q2 2021 earnings report, Sony reveals that it's sold over 13 million PS5 consoles.

Sony, like many companies around the world this week, is making its quarterly financial report for the last few months. In the report, Sony details how its business has performed over the last quarter, and a good deal of this business had to do with its gaming branch. It’s in the Q2 2021 earnings report that Sony announces that it’s sold more than 13 million PS5 consoles worldwide.

On page 5 of Sony’s Q2 2021 earnings report, the company shares its PS4 and PS5 unit sales over the last couple of years. We can see that 3.3 million PlayStation 5 consoles were sold over the recent quarters. Adding up the total numbers from each quarter, we can see that the PS5 has crossed 13.4 million sales since it originally launched in November of last year.

The ongoing chip shortage has caused major production issues for most consumer electronics, including the PlayStation 5. It’s been incredibly hard for fans to get their hands on consoles, so it was impressive that Sony was still able to move so many units despite the issues. It’s also a good sign for the console’s future, one the chip shortage begins to ease and more consoles get out there.

The PlayStation 5 has moved over 13 million units in its lifetime. 3.3 million of those sales came in the last quarter, and was a big part of Sony’s business, as gaming and network services were the company's largest revenue segment in 2021. For more on all of the earnings reports and financial news dropping this week, Shacknews is your place.