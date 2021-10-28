Knockout City gets boosted to 120 FPS on new consoles next week If you own a PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X|S, your version of Knockout City is getting a major boost next week.

Knockout City has proven to be one of the more fun and original multiplayer titles to release this year. However, if you've adopted one of the new generation of consoles, you might have been left a little wanting. After all, it was designed for the previous console generation. Not to worry, though! If you own the new hotness, you're going to want to pay attention to Knockout City's next update.

As noted on the Knockout City website, a new console update will help the game take advantage of the new consoles' capabilities. That means the PS5 and Xbox Series X versions of the game will feature a Quality Mode that runs at native 4K resolution at 60 FPS and a Performance Mode that runs at 1440p (upscaled to 4K) at 120 FPS. If you own the smaller Xbox Series S, your Quality Mode will run at 1440p at 60 FPS, while your Performance Mode operates at 1080p at 120 FPS.

Look for enhanced visuals across the board. That means better lighting across Knockout City's various venues, more illuminated balls, and crisper shadows. On top of that, the higher fidelity textures that were only available to PC and Xbox One owners will now be available to all PlayStation and Xbox owners.

For the uninitiated, Knockout City is a multiplayer dodgeball game and it's been a hoot so far. With easy-to-grasp controls, several competitive game modes, and balanced action, it remains one of our favorite games of 2021. On top of that, it doesn't look like EA and Velan Studios are cutting back on the content updates anytime soon, as the game is getting new stuff on a regular basis and not just through its Battle Pass, either.

The Knockout City next-gen console update will be available on Tuesday, November 2 for no additional charge. That still gives you time to get in on the Season 3 action while it lasts.